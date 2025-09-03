Greek Summer Holidays of 2025 A Season of Two Realities

Greece recorded more travelers and more overnight stays than in any other year of the past decade. The country’s tourism machine was alive, restless, moving. And yet, beneath those bright statistics, many households felt the weight of cost. For them, the Greek summer was not a holiday but a choice between cutting days, cutting expenses, or not traveling at all.

Crete once again led the way. Ferries and flights bound for the island were full, and Chania remained the favorite destination for domestic travelers. After Crete came the Cyclades, the Dodecanese, the Ionian Islands, and Halkidiki—names that carry sun and salt, always at the top of Greek summer dreams.

But dreams met reality. More than half of Greeks—52 percent—did not go on holiday at all. From the rest, most kept their travels short:

33% managed brief escapes, just enough to breathe.

14% enjoyed holidays much as they had before.

A tiny 1% stayed away longer than last year.

The average length of a holiday was about nine days, costing around €446 per person. Some surveys stretched that figure to 11 days, but the pattern was clear: shorter stays, tighter budgets.

Where people slept tells another part of the story. Hotels and all-inclusive resorts barely figured into the picture. Instead:

31% stayed with friends or relatives.

23% used their own summer houses.

21% rented simple rooms.

7% chose hotels.

5% went camping or abroad.

The barriers were obvious: ferry fares climbing, room prices rising, food costs biting. Families felt the squeeze. Nationally, domestic travel did grow compared with 2019. There were 448,000 more Greek travelers than before the pandemic, a 21.2% rise in domestic flights, a 12.6% increase in cars at toll stations. And yet the paradox remained: Greece was full of visitors, but many Greeks felt left behind. “Others are on holiday,” people said, “not us.”

For some, September and October have become a refuge. Prices drop, beaches clear, and autumn sun softens the island light. Off-season escapes are turning into a quiet alternative, a way for those who stayed home in July and August to still claim a piece of the summer.

The data will be clearer at the season’s end, but one truth already stands: 2025 was a summer of two realities. Tourism flourished, yet access was uneven. Younger people and low-income households cut back the most. Those with family homes found a way to go, cooking their own meals, staying close to familiar shores.

The numbers make the picture sharper:

38% of travelers stayed 8–14 days.

24% stayed 4–7 days.

60% chose mainland coasts.

28% went to the islands.

12% chose the mountains.

9% traveled abroad.

And when the destinations are counted, the list feels familiar but weighted with meaning:

Crete Halkidiki Rhodes Cyclades Ionian Islands Mani

The Greek summer of 2025 will be remembered for its abundance and its limits. An abundance of travelers, numbers higher than ever. And limits that kept many Greeks away from the sea they love most. A season divided, flowing between celebration and restraint, between crowded ferries and quiet apartments where families stayed home.