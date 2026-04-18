Romanians celebrate Arminden on May 1 (The Romanian Superstitions Archive link) to mark the true beginning of summer and the rebirth of nature.

Green branches (Steag or Sânjor) are placed on gates and barns to shield livestock and families from “unseen forces.”

Wormwood is the protagonist of the day, used in wine and carried in pockets to ward off the plague and malevolent spirits like the Iele.

Legend says green branches once saved the child Jesus from Herod’s soldiers by confusing the searchers.

The air on May 1 in the Romanian countryside doesn’t just smell of spring; it carries the sharp, medicinal sting of crushed wormwood. You feel it before you see it—the silver-green leaves tucked into hatbands, belts, and bosoms. This is Arminden. While the rest of the world might see a mere date on a calendar, the villager sees the “Beginning of Summer,” a threshold where the veil between the domestic and the primordial grows thin.

To walk through a village on this morning is to see the “Steag” or “Stâlpar”—green branches of birch or willow—nailed to every gate. They aren’t decorations. They are talismans, substitutes for an ancient, nameless deity of vegetation that predates the icons in the local church.

Ever wondered why Romanians put green branches on their gates on May 1? 🌿 From warding off the plague with bitter wormwood wine to ancient “Trees of Life,” the Arminden festival is a fascinating dive into a world where magic is still very much alive.

The Tree of Life and the Soldiers of Herod

In the deep history of the Balkans, the Arminden festival centered around a tree stripped of its bark and adorned with wheat and flowers. This was the “Tree of May,” a lightning rod for fertility and abundance. The tree served as a protector of horses and sown fields, a silent guardian standing watch over the community’s survival.

There is a softer, Christian layer to the magic, too. Folklore whispers that when King Herod’s soldiers hunted for the infant Jesus, they marked the houses of their targets with green branches. In a divine counter-move, branches appeared on every single gate by morning, rendering the soldiers’ marks useless. Life, quite literally, hid among the leaves.

Wormwood: The Keeper of the Mind

If the branch is the shield, wormwood—Artemisia absinthium—is the sword. Named for Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt and wild animals, the plant is the ultimate apotropaic tool in the Romanian arsenal. On this day, it is “Wormwood Day.” The ritual is specific: drink red wine infused with the bitter herb to “purify the blood” and ensure you enter the heat of summer “strong and rosy-cheeked.”

Data from regional traditions shows the geographic reach of this belief:

Transylvania & Banat: Observed on May 1 with rural festivals.

Observed on May 1 with rural festivals. Muntenia & Oltenia: Often aligned with the feast of St. George (April 23).

Often aligned with the feast of St. George (April 23). Neamț: Known as “Drinking the Mărțișor,” where the spring amulets are finally discarded in a ritual feast.

The Curse and the Broom

Beyond the festive “Drunkards’ Day” atmosphere, there is a darker, more serious medicine at play. Sorceresses gather wormwood at specific, consecrated hours to craft brooms. These aren’t for dust; they are for fate. In rituals to break the “curse of Pentecost,” the herb is used to sweep illness and “filthy wretches” out of the house and into the trash.

Arminden reminds us that we have never truly stopped trying to negotiate with the wild. We place a branch at the gate not because we are certain it works, but because the memory of the ritual is a heartbeat—a way to anchor ourselves to a world where nature, faith, and magic are still breathing the same air.