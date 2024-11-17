Armenia Tourist Numbers Decline

In 2024, Armenia saw a decline of over 118,000 tourists compared to the previous year. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in visitors from Russia, a key market for Armenia.

Sputnik Armenia recently interviewed Lusine Gevorgyan, the new head of Armenia’s Tourism Committee, about measures to enhance the country’s appeal. Gevorgyan said she will focus on operational problem-solving within Armenia rather than attending international exhibitions personally, delegating representation to her team.

Five Reasons to Visit Armenia

Gevorgyan highlighted five compelling reasons for tourists to visit Armenia:

Safety: Armenia ranks high in various international safety indices, attributed to its cultural and national distinctions. Culinary and Ethno-tourism: The country boasts well-developed gastronomic and cultural tourism. Historical Sites: With 25,000 registered historical and cultural sites, visitors can find attractions that match their interests. Rural and Adventure Tourism: The growing sectors and diverse festivals enhance Armenia’s allure. Medical Tourism: Armenia offers quality health services at affordable prices, aiming to become a regional hub.

Armenia’s target markets include Russia, Georgia, the UAE, China, and others. Interestingly, Georgia is considered challenging due to the need to boost Armenia’s appeal further. Plans include organizing familiarization trips for ethnic Georgians to showcase Armenia’s opportunities.

British singer-songwriter David Gray will perform in Armenia on December 2, potentially drawing fans from Russia and Georgia. Armenia’s adventure tourism might also attract Georgian tourists, and cooperation for joint tourism projects with Georgia is possible.

New tourism legislation became effective on September 1, 2024. The five-year strategy under development includes adopting around 30 regulatory measures, including tour guide certification. Meetings have been held with tour guide association representatives to discuss foreign tour guides’ roles in Armenia. The sector’s digitalization remains low, impeding data analysis on visitor motives. The planned electronic database aims to streamline tourist statistics management.

Armenia possesses the potential for mass tourism; however, tourism isn’t yet considered a strategic economic sector. Collaborative efforts with entities like the World Bank, like the TRIP program, are underway to establish tourism clusters in Gyumri, Goris, Dilijan, Yeghegis, Jermuk, Areni, and Dvin. Roadmaps tailored to each cluster’s distinct features aim to heighten regional accessibility and appeal.

Predicting visitor numbers is challenging. However, the goal is to improve tourism metrics by 20% by the end of 2025 and establish a regulated system. Plans include creating a calendar of events accessible publicly to help tourists and agencies plan visits and develop new tourist packages.