22 Beaches Across Greece Lost Their Blue Flag Status

22 Greek beaches lost Blue Flag status due to unmet criteria.

Inspections found issues with services, cleanliness, and safety.

Blue Flag team emphasizes water quality remains high.

Four beaches in Crete were affected.

Greece’s treasured Blue Flag beaches, known for their pristine conditions and high standards, have faced a significant setback. A total of 22 beaches have lost their Blue Flag status for 2024 due to various shortcomings discovered during surprise inspections:

Akti Schoinias Karavi, Marathon Municipality, Attica

Coast 1 Limanaki Daskaleio Kerateas/Solo Pino, Lavreotiki Municipality, Attica

Akti Psaltos/Mitsis Lindos Memories Resort, Rhodes Municipality, Dodecanese

Akti Kallithea, Rhodes Municipality, Dodecanese

Akti Mikros Gialos, Rhodes Municipality, Dodecanese

Akti Amnisos/Pnoe Breathing Life, Hersonissos Municipality, Heraklion

Akti Ermones, Central Corfu and Diapontian Islands Municipality, Corfu

Akti Ag. Gordios/La Grotta Verde, Central Corfu and Diapontian Islands Municipality, Corfu

Akti Mylos Ormou Korthiou, Andros Municipality, Andros

Akti Provatas, Milos Municipality, Apple

Akti Kalafatis/Aphrodite Beach Resort, Mykonos Municipality, Mykonos

Akti Agia Anna/Maragas, Naxos Municipality, Naxos

Akti Agios Georgios, Naxos Municipality, Naxos

Akti Agios Prokopios, Naxos Municipality, Naxos

Akti Ag. Fokas/Marathia, Tinos Municipality, Tinos

Akti Ierapetra 1/Dimotiki, Ierapetra Municipality, Lasithi

Akti Koinotiki Plaz Makrygialou, Ierapetra Municipality, Lasithi

Akti Myrtos, Ierapetra Municipality, Lasithi

Akti Mega Ammos (Rock), Preveza Municipality, Preveza

Akti Koutloumousiou, Sithonia Municipality, Halkidiki

2 Akti Nea Roda, Aristoteli Municipality, Halkidiki

Akti Ouranoupolis 1/Xenia Ouranoupolis, Aristoteli Municipality, Halkidiki

Inspectors from the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature and international experts performed unannounced visits and discovered several deficiencies. Consequently, these beaches did not make it to the national and international lists for the Blue Flag award. The affected beaches either failed to organize for this year’s swimming season or did not comply with the strict criteria the Blue Flag Program set.

Specific Beaches in Crete:

Amnisos Beach, Municipality of Hersonissos

Ierapetra 1, Municipality of Ierapetra

Makrygialou Beach, Municipality of Ierapetra

Myrtos Beach, Municipality of Ierapetra

Reasons for Losing Blue Flag Status

The Blue Flag assessors found several areas where the beaches did not meet the required standards:

Service Provision: Insufficient amenities for bathers and visitors, including those with disabilities.

Consequences and Future Inspections

The deadline for maintaining the Blue Flag status was July 1, and the beaches in question failed to meet this. The National Crisis Committee and the Program Coordinating Committee decided to withdraw their Blue Flag designations to maintain the institution’s credibility and prestige.

Inspections will continue across all awarded beaches in the country. Most of these visits will remain unannounced. If further shortcomings are discovered, more beaches will face a similar fate and will be reported in future press releases.

The Blue Flag Program clarifies that the withdrawals stem from organizational failures. However, the quality of bathing waters at these beaches remains excellent according to program standards.