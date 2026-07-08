Residents across parts of Crete felt a series of mild overnight earthquakes early Wednesday, as three separate seismic events were recorded off the island’s southern and western coasts.

The first quake struck at 1:18 a.m. near Falasarna in the Chania regional unit, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale. According to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, its epicenter was located 9 kilometers south-southwest of Falasarna at a depth of 10.5 kilometers.

Just over an hour later, seismic activity shifted eastward.

At 2:27 a.m., a 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded 19 kilometers south-southwest of Goudouras in the Lasithi regional unit, with a focal depth of 9.7 kilometers.

A second tremor followed only 13 minutes later, at 2:40 a.m., in nearly the same offshore area. The epicenter was calculated 23 kilometers south-southwest of Goudouras, with a focal depth of 6.5 kilometers.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

For most Cretans, earthquakes of this magnitude are part of everyday life. Crete sits along one of the most active seismic zones in the Mediterranean, where small offshore tremors occur regularly and are rarely a cause for concern.