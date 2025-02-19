Saudia Adds Athens and Heraklion Direct Flights

Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s national airline, announces a significant network expansion for 2025.

Over 10 new destinations will be introduced across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Greece’s Athens, Heraklion, and Cyprus’s Larnaca are highlighted routes.

Expansion is supported by a modern fleet of 147 aircraft, with 118 more on the way.

Saudia (IATA: SV, ICAO: SVA, Callsign: SAUDIA) has unveiled an ambitious plan to extend its network by adding over 10 new destinations to its schedule in 2025. This strategic move comes in response to last year’s 16% increase in international travel demand. The expansion reflects the airline’s commitment to global connectivity while maintaining premium services tailored to modern travellers.

With these well-chosen destinations, Saudia aims to offer more travel opportunities spanning three continents: Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Passengers can now look forward to visiting cities like Athens and Heraklion in Greece, Larnaca in Cyprus, Vienna in Austria, Venice in Italy, Nice in France, and Málaga in Spain. On the Asian front, routes include Bali in Indonesia, Salalah in Oman, and Antalya in Turkey. Additionally, El Alamein in Egypt will provide a unique new option for leisure travellers in North Africa.

Greece Among Key Destinations

Greece is among the focal points of this expansion. Passengers will soon have the chance to travel directly to Athens and Heraklion, connecting popular Greek destinations to Saudi Arabia. Larnaca in Cyprus also plays an essential role in enhancing regional connectivity. These additions cater to increasing interest from tourists and business travellers eager for more choices within Europe and neighbouring areas.

The modern fleet operated by Saudia, which currently consists of 147 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, ensures a high standard of in-flight comfort. Advanced entertainment systems, spacious seating, and Saudi hospitality are integral to the travel experience. Additionally, the airline’s long-term plans include acquiring 118 new aircraft over the coming years, supporting further operational capabilities as they focus on growth.

Supporting Growth Through Fleet Expansion

Saudia’s robust technological and logistical capabilities make this network enlargement possible.

Group CEO Ibrahim Al-Omar remarked, “This expansion is aligned with a strategic roadmap designed to ensure continuous excellence and growth. Each new route has been selected based on thorough feasibility assessments and passenger preferences.”

Operating over 530 flights daily, the airline continues strengthening its global position and market presence. With a focus on ensuring efficiency and reliability, the company remains anchored in its vision to deliver excellent passenger experiences while increasing its international footprint.