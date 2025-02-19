The Thessaly Region recently announced a hefty €15 million funding pool under the 2021-2027 “Thessaly Program.” Targeted squarely at the Ministry of Culture and its local representatives, this initiative is yet another attempt at combining cultural preservation with sustainable tourism. Proposals will flood in from February 20 to April 30, 2025, assuming red tape doesn’t drag anyone down. The money comes from a co-funding deal with the European Regional Development Fund.

Here’s the supposed plan, summed up for anyone who doesn’t love wordy government documents:

Giving Heritage Sites a Facelift: Fixing and sprucing up historical landmarks so they’re more practical and less forgotten. Think accessibility ramps, new signage, and maybe even parking spots that don’t make you walk a mile.

Fixing and sprucing up historical landmarks so they’re more practical and less forgotten. Think accessibility ramps, new signage, and maybe even parking spots that don’t make you walk a mile. Cultural Spaces That Aren’t Depressing: Building or renovating places to show off the region’s cultural treasures, which no doubt include more than crumbling statues and faded frescoes.

Building or renovating places to show off the region’s cultural treasures, which no doubt include more than crumbling statues and faded frescoes. Keeping the Invisible Visible: Documenting and promoting the intangible stuff (stories, rituals, folk dances) that might otherwise vanish into the abyss of modernization.

Besides obvious PR wins, Thessaly seems genuinely interested in reviving its cultural isn’t-this-ancient aesthetic. Plus, there’s a nice side perk: boosting the local economy. The hope is that making heritage sites Insta-worthy will also win over tourists and help locals feel invested in what’s a living museum.

While this all sounds great on paper, the success of these projects depends entirely on how they’re executed. Half-finished renovations or inaccessible exhibits might do more harm than good. And if locals don’t see the impact on their day-to-day lives, expect them to roll their eyes and shrug.