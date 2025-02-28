8th Decision on Santorini Protection Measures for Ongoing Earthquakes

Certain coastal areas like Ammoudi and Armeni are now off-limits.

Schools reopen with strict earthquake safety protocols.

Citizens are advised to avoid abandoned buildings and risky spots.

Pools must be emptied immediately.

Follow safety instructions and stay alert.

If you are planning a trip to Thira, you might want to rethink your itinerary. Following the unsettling seismic activity in the region, local authorities have issued the 8th decision enforcing protective measures (in Greek). Here’s a quick guide on what NOT to do while navigating this picturesque island, better known for postcards than earthquakes.

Restricted Areas: Stay Out of These Hot Spots

Step 1 to staying safe? Avoid precarious places. Authorities have officially restricted access to areas prone to increased risks due to ongoing tremors. It’s not the time to flex your adventurous side. Stay clear of spots like:

Ammoudi

Armeni

Old Port of Fira

Korfos of Thirassia

If the locale seems like it should have a “proceed at your own risk” sign, it’s likely roped off for good reason.

Schools Reopen, but Safety First

After a brief closure, schools—from preschools to high schools—are set to reopen on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. But don’t get too relaxed yet. Strict earthquake safety measures remain in place. Parents, this isn’t overprotectiveness; the potential for a bigger tremor hasn’t been completely ruled out.

Leading authorities like the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (EPPO) and the Ministry of Education have laid out detailed action plans for all educational institutions. Schools and daycare centres are following these instructions to the last detail.

Check out the EPPO guide (www.oasp.gr) for a rundown of protocols.

Safety Advice: Because Shaky Isn’t the Best Travel Vibe

Whether you’re a tourist or a local, take note of these essential safety tips:

Avoid wandering too close to abandoned buildings. If it looks like it could collapse, skip the photo op.

Stick to routes that minimize risks. Avoid roads near steep areas where landslides might happen.

If the ground starts shaking—run far from coastal areas as quickly as possible.

Double-check your property or accommodation. Remove hanging heavy objects or fragile items that could fall apart in an aftershock.

And no, that doesn’t mean you can show off your balancing skills. It might sound boring, but boring beats dangerous every time.

Random but Important: The Pool Situation

Do you have a pool? Authorities ask anyone with swimming pools—hotels, Airbnb owners, and wealthy locals alike—to drain them ASAP. Because, really, would you want rogue water adding to the chaos if the ground decides to rumble again? Didn’t think so.

It’s all being spearheaded by Thira’s Deputy Mayor for Civil Protection, Iakovos Lignos. His team isn’t just making rules for fun—they’re doing everything possible to ensure locals and visitors alike can stay together.

Thira may not feel like the calmest destination on Earth right now, but it can still be a safe experience with the right approach. Wise choices will go a long way toward enjoying all this island offers—quake or no quake.