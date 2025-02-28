Tours to PSKI: Behind the Scenes at the Cultural Conference Center of Heraklion

Tours to PSKI is a unique guided tour of Heraklion’s Cultural Conference Center.

Learn about its design, history, and technical wonders.

It will be hosted by architect Michalis Konios on March 4, 2025.

An exclusive chance to see its hidden corners.

Reserve early as spots are limited.

Heraklion’s 1st Municipal Community residents are now offered a unique program organized by DEPANAL S.A. titled “Tours to PSKI.” The program is an insightful journey through the acclaimed Cultural Conference Center.

Guests will stroll through this architectural jewel and uncover its story. The building is hailed as a national treasure in Crete’s cultural fabric and offers a glimpse of artistry blended with engineering precision. Expect to walk away with more than just pictures—it’s all about understanding how it all comes together.

Event Details You Can’t Miss

What’s happening?

Here’s a list of what the tour includes:

Guided walkthrough of areas accessible to the public.

Insights into the centre’s architectural design and infrastructure.

Details about the acoustics, stage mechanics, sound systems, and lighting technology.

An audiovisual presentation will round out the experience.

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Guide: Architect Michalis Konios, who knows the center inside out.

And here’s the deal—space is limited. Only a select number of participants can attend, so early reservations are essential.

How to Sign Up

Interested individuals can contact the 1st Municipal Community Secretariat for reservations. Call 2810 390108, Monday through Friday between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Spots will be assigned on a first come, first served basis, so act quickly. Information in Greek is available here.