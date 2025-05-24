Neapoli’s Driros Cinema Reopens After 16 Years

Driros Cinema in Neapolis is reopening after 16 years.

Daily screenings from Thursday to Sunday.

Two different films each evening—one family feature, one for adults.

Fresh choices, not repeated from Rex Cinema in Agios Nikolaos.

Back from the Celluloid Graveyard

After 16 years in deep freeze—enough time to raise a teenager and develop a proper skepticism toward grand announcements—Driros Cinema in Neapolis is officially back in business. Credit for this miraculous resurrection falls squarely on the shoulders of the Agios Nikolaos Municipal Authority and its tireless, or at least persistent, Municipal Corporation (DAEAN). One can almost picture the ribbon-cutting filled with dignitaries, declarations, and a round of applause louder than a malfunctioning projector.

The All-New Screening Schedule: Finally, Variety

Forget about déjà vu at the movies. Driros Cinema serves up a weekly double-bill ignored by its cousin, Rex Cinema, in Agios Nikolaos. Thanks to synchronized schedules and some much-needed maintenance, Driros will offer:

From Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, 2025:

Children’s Feature: “Kayara: Heroine of the Incas” at 18:00 (Four cheerful evenings: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) – admission 5€

Greek Film: “Kiouka: Before the End of Summer” at 21:00 (For those still awake after the children’s film: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) – admission 5€



Double the options, double the chance to question your taste in cinema, or just have an answer ready for “What did you do this weekend?”

New Life, Old Building

What takes 16 years, a little patience, and not a small amount of bureaucracy? Restoring a public cinema. With DAEAN having tackled every last technical issue—presumably including sticky floors and non-functioning air conditioning—residents now have a shortcut to entertainment. For once, citizens of Neapolis and the wider Epano Merabello area won’t need to cross imaginary borders or spend an evening in Agios Nikolaos to catch a film.

Local officials, who are not known for missing photo opportunities, assure everyone that this means progress. According to Mayor Manolis Menegakis, these efforts prove that the city does care about upgrading infrastructure, enhancing services, and improving the daily experience for the good citizens of Neapolis and Epano Merabello—or at least the ones who like movies.