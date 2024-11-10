The repeated shutting down of Samaria Gorge just before its seasonal closure has raised significant concerns and protests among the local community, leading to calls for a revised operational model. Updated procedures focusing on visitor safety and specialized weather forecasting are anticipated for the gorge’s reopening in spring 2025. The updates follow the tragic incident in September 2024, when a 35-year-old tourist lost her life after a rockfall triggered by rainfall. This incident led to a ten-day closure of the national park and sparked discussions about new criteria for its operation.

Despite reopening on September 28, October saw the park close 11 times, driven by weather predictions from the National Meteorological Service. However, forecasts citing potential rainfall between 2 to 5 millimetres did not materialize, and local business owners from Agia Roumeli posted images of sunny conditions on social media. The discrepancy has frustrated residents and those working in the tourism sector. Samaria Gorge is a key attraction, supporting numerous jobs, so making accurate weather forecasts is essential for tourists planning their visit and business owners in the area to anticipate potential closures that will impact their bottom line.

A new approach involves a specialized weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service. Its director, Theodoros Kolydas, emphasizes the need for a scientific study to establish a “rainfall limit” for park operations. By analyzing rainfall data from stations at the gorge entrance and internally, insights will inform safe operational thresholds, supported by local radar technology, to enhance forecast reliability. Kolydas notes the importance of collaborations, mentioning that “a contribution of around 1,000 euros can also utilize Windy’s Point Forecast API.”

Under a programmatic agreement with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, led by geology and disaster management professor Efthymis Lekkas, a project titled “Landslide Risk Management and Risk Reduction Proposals” is underway. It includes 3D cliff face mapping using laser scanning technology, which is processed in laboratories to determine current conditions and identify potential hazards. Professor Lekkas will further survey the area using additional scanning equipment, including drones.

Safety proposals from the EAGME and Professor Lekkas include removing overhanging rocks, installing retaining fences where feasible, building shelters with compatible materials, and providing personal protective equipment such as helmets to visitors. The aim is to balance natural beauty with visitor safety, ensuring the gorge remains an inviting and secure destination for tourists.