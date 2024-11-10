Why Eating Pomegranates Can Boost Your Health and Lifespan

Autumn is a season of abundance and the right time to eat fruit otherwise unavailable fresh through the year. Pomegranates ripen from September to December and longevity experts champion the fruit for its potential to promote healthier aging and other health benefits backed by extensive studies.

A study based in the United States found a direct link between body mass index (BMI) and mortality risk, revealing that a BMI over 25 kg/m² is negatively associated with lifespan. The aging trend within Western societies puts pressure on managing chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

However, longevity experts found that a well-balanced diet can help develop noninvasive strategies to enhance nutrition, combat metabolic issues, and promote a prolonged lifespan. To this extent, they recommend polyphenol dietary sources, including fruit and fruit juices, some types of tea, wine, coffee, dark chocolate, some vegetables, dry legumes, and cereals. There are many classes and subclasses of dietary polyphenols, and none are present in just one food. But pomegranates are rich in flavonoids, anthocyanidins, hydroxybenzoic acids, and tannis, which play important roles in health. Pomegranate watercolor by the author.

The Health Benefits of Pomegranates

Often labeled a superfood, pomegranates are celebrated for their nutritional density and health-promoting properties.

Nutrient-Rich Composition: The pomegranate boasts a wealth of nutrients. It is low in calories and fat yet abundant in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Its arils pack a substantial nutritional punch, providing vitamins C and folate and essential minerals like potassium. Antioxidant Abundance: The pomegranate offers compounds such as punicalagin and anthocyanins that shield the body’s cells from damage, supporting overall health and helping fend off disease. Inflammation Reduction: A 2019 study assesses that punicalagin, the main active component of pomegranate extracts, is a key player in managing inflammation-related chronic diseases. Cancer-Fighting Potential: Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants that neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and helping to prevent cellular damage linked to cancer. The fruit induces apoptosis, a process where cancer cells are programmed to die, which helps in reducing the number of active cancer cells. Heart Health Benefits: Rich in polyphenolic compounds, pomegranates may protect the heart against ischemic damage and reperfusion injury. In a study involving 100 patients diagnosed with either unstable angina or a heart attack, those who consumed 220 mL of pomegranate juice daily showed lower angina intensity, reduced episode frequency, and shortened duration in patients with unstable angina. Supports Urinary Health: Evidence suggests pomegranate extracts can hinder kidney stone formation. By regulating certain components in the blood, the fruit extract may offer a natural solution to recurrent kidney stones. Antimicrobial Action: Pomegranates contain compounds that combat harmful microorganisms like fluconazole-resistant Nakaseomyces glabratus (formerly known as Candida glabrata). Consuming the fruit, its juice or extracts, these compounds might contribute to oral health by diminishing the presence of bacteria that lead to bad breath and tooth decay. Enhances Exercise Performance: Pomegranates’ polyphenols might enhance physical endurance, improving athletic performance—a reason why nutritionists recommend using pomegranate extract as a natural supplement for athletes. Boosts Brain Function: Pomegranate antioxidants, especially ellagitannins, help reduce inflammation and support brain cell health, possibly offering protection against brain-related ailments like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Promotes Digestive Health: Fiber-rich pomegranate seeds are nourishing and support gut health, aiding in promoting a balanced microbiome and preventing certain digestive issues.

How to Reap the Benefits of Fresh Pomegranates

Pomegranates, illustrious for their adaptability, have thrived since ancient times in Central Asia’s mountains. Now, they prosper across continents and various regions worldwide. California and Arizona stand at the forefront in the United States, cultivating most of the nation’s pomegranates.

The gleaming, jewel-like arils within the fruit harbor a reservoir of health benefits. Not only do they delight the palate, but they also brim with antioxidants and fiber, essential for neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body. This quality helps maintain youthful skin and robust health.

The arils offer culinary flexibility, whether consumed as individual seeds or pressed into juice for maximum health. They can be used in salads, relish, sorbets, cakes, savory dishes, and even cocktails.