Ryanair Won’t Require Fliers to Have COVID-19 Vaccine

Ryanair will not require fliers to be vaccinated in order to fly on the airline’s routes, according to a company spokesman.

The report also noted that a “coronavirus passport” is not especially important. Ryanair executive director Eddie Wilson added this:

“With the short getaways and the freedom of transport in Europe, I believe we will see a completely different landscape in the spring and early summer.”

Wilson also said that that people will be able to travel to Europe by other means of transport without a vaccine, so if someone needs to travel to Paris, for example, and does not want to get the vaccine, they can travel by train.

Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair spoke to the audience at the online World Travel Market, predicting a return to 75-80% of the traffic before the crisis by next summer, after the announcements about the vaccines.

Source: Protothema