Greece Announces Limited Easing of Lockdown for the Holidays

Greece’s authorities announced last Friday the limited easing of the country’s Covid-19 lockdown restrictions for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Government Spokesperson Stelios Petsas gave the following instructions via the announcement:

—- Retailers, beginning Sunday, December 13, until Thursday, January 7, 2021, will be allowed to operate only under the so-called “click-away” method to accept orders by consumers made online or via telephone. Consumers will be allowed to visit stores only to collect their orders. Shopping in retail stores is not allowed. Payments must be made online or through the POS system from stores. Shops in malls may also operate under the “click-away” method provided that they distribute the online or phone orders from stands in an outside area.

In order to pick up a purchase, a consumer must have an electronic receipt or an sms message (from the store) which will provide the name of the store, its VAT number, the consumer’s name and the exact time the order will be ready. Only one person is allowed to pick up each order.

—- Hairdressers and barber shops will operate (only with scheduled appointments) throughout the country as of Monday, December 14, from 7am until 9 pm, under strict measures that include mandatory mask wearing.

—- Bookstores will reopen throughout the country from Monday, December 14, under strict measures: a maximum of 4 customers will be allowed in stores up to 100 sq.m. or 1 customer per 15 sq.m. for stores over 100 sq.m.

—- Churches will be open to worshipers only on Christmas day (December 25) and on the Epiphany (also called Theofania or Fota) holiday (January 6). During these two days, only nine people will be allowed in churches at the same time and up to 25 people in the Metropolitan churches in all regions of the country will be allowed.

Greece will continue to have a night curfew throughout the holiday season. From Sunday, December 13, until January 7, 2021, from 10 pm to 5 am non-essential movement is prohibited. Outside movement will continue to be allowed only for specific reasons and by sending an SMS to the five-digit mobile phone service 13033.

The announcement also made clear that for movements related to picking up “click-away” shopping orders from retail stores and going to hairdressers and bookstores, consumers must send an SMS to option 2.

International travel

All travelers entering Greece from countries abroad between Friday, December 18 and Thursday, January 7, 2021, will be obliged to enter a preventive quarantine for 3 days (reduced from the 10-day quarantine rule that had been previously announced).

Source: GTP