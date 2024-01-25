Ryan Gauci Is Hilton Prague’s New General Manager

Hilton Prague appointed Ryan Gauci as its new General Manager. He has rejoined the team at Hilton Prague, moving from his previous role as the opening General Manager of Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort & Spa in Croatia, a position he has held since June 2021.

Self-driven and highly proficient in the hospitality and leisure industry, specialising in hotel operation and management, Gauci is well-acquainted with the Prague hospitality scene, having formerly served as Hotel Manager at Hilton Prague for nearly three years. He oversaw the hotel’s significant refurbishment and strategic realignment during this tenure.

RYAN GAUCI, HILTON PRAGUE GENERAL MANAGER: “It feels great to be back home at Hilton Prague, surrounded by familiar faces. It’s a privilege to lead such a flagship property within the Hilton portfolio.“

“I am excited to renew past partnerships and forge new ones, enhancing our industry standing. My primary focus lies in creating memorable guest experiences, and I am confident that, with the support of our exceptional team, we will exceed expectations,” he said in a press communique announcing his new role as General Manager of Hilton Prague.

A graduate of the Institute of Tourism Studies in Malta, Ryan Gauci brings 23 years of hospitality experience, including 17 with Hilton. His career began as an apprentice in the UK. Since then, he has contributed significantly to the success of 12 Hilton hotels in eight countries, including Malta, Poland, Italy, and France, in capacities ranging from Event Planning to Director of Operations.

The Hilton Prague is one of the largest properties in Europe, centrally located and fully renovated to host a variety of events, from small intimate meetings to grand galas for up to 1,500 guests. The hotel offers 38 versatile meeting rooms, an elegant Ballroom seating up to 650 people, and a Congress Hall accommodating up to 1,350 delegates. It also features three restaurants, two bars, and 2,000 sq. m. of fitness and health club facilities with an indoor pool. Hilton Prague has been recognized as the 5th Top Meeting Hotel in Europe by Cvent in 2023 and is the Czech Republic’s Leading Hotel according to World Travel Awards 2023.