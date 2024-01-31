Nea Alikarnassos: Traffic Impaired by Landslides on the Road to Kalithea

Attention drivers! If you drive in Heraklion (Nea Alikarnassos) and plan to take the new road to Kalithea, be aware of landslides caused by bad weather conditions. Due to the strong winds and rains in the previous hours, stones from the slope are falling onto the road surface, creating a dangerous situation for drivers passing through the area. This is especially concerning as it has led to accidents and even loss of life in the past. So, please be cautious while driving and avoid the road if possible until the situation is resolved.

Neakriti exclusive footage of the landslides of the road to Kalithea.

Landslides have been reported on the new road leading to Kalithea, below the Industrial Area of ​​Heraklion, and this situation has caused particular concern to drivers passing through the area. The landslides directly result from the bad weather, which has brought about strong winds and rains in the previous hours. As a result, stones of varying sizes – some of which are pretty large – have been “flying” from the slope and falling onto the road surface. This makes the situation particularly dangerous for passing cars, as the stones could cause significant damage to vehicles or distract drivers and cause a severe accident.

The situation has made drivers passing through the area quite worried. They are aware of the risks involved and are urging authorities to take appropriate measures to ensure their safety. The landslides are a severe threat to the safety of drivers, and something needs to be done to prevent accidents.

