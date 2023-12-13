Newly-Renovated Meeting Rooms at Hilton Prague

The meeting floor located on the Lobby level of Hilton Prague has undergone a comprehensive renovation. This extensive project encompasses updates to 12 convertible conference rooms to suit various needs. Ranging from 33 to 240 square meters, these 12 rooms collectively offer a meeting area that exceeds 500 square meters. The renovation blends classic, high-quality materials with smart touch technology, providing acoustic comfort through high-pile wool carpeting and textured wallpaper.

The entrance corridor has been designed to evoke a sense of intimacy and sophistication. Equipped with 98“or 86“ LCD professional touch screens featuring CleverTouch technology and wireless presentation switches like ClickShare, these spaces reflect Hilton Prague’s dedication to fostering innovative and productive gatherings.

Michael Specking, Hilton Prague’s General Manager, has emphasized the hotel’s commitment to incorporating advanced technologies and staying at the forefront of emerging trends. This renovation is a testament to the hotel’s dedication to ensuring that meeting attendees experience the latest innovations, providing them with a seamless and technologically advanced environment for their gatherings. Hilton Prague, centrally located just a few steps from the heart of the charming Czech capital, is a business hotel set in a bright and contemporary design space.

The hotel offers 791 guestrooms and 5,000 sqm of flexible convention and banquet space, hosting over 500 events annually catering for more than 70,000 delegates. The hotel’s passionate team uses proven processes and a personalized approach to deliver extraordinary experiences for groups ranging in size from 10 to 2,000 participants. In 2023, Hilton Prague was recognized as the fifth Top Meeting Hotel in Europe by Cvent and was also named the Czech Republic’s Leading Hotel by the World Travel Awards. Furthermore, Hilton Prague follows Hilton’s Meet with Purpose program, a tailored initiative focused on waste reduction and incorporating health and wellness into meetings and events. This program offers sustainable choices for meeting planners to align with corporate responsibility goals and options for Carbon Neutral Meetings and team-building experiences that often support local charities, benefiting both attendees and the community.