Russia’s Aeroflot Resumes Limited Flights to Cyprus

Pin 0 Shares

Russia’s Aeroflot will resume flights to Cyprus on Nov. 22 but only for those persons allowed. So far, Russian tourists are still barred because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit Russia and other nations so hard.

To begin with, there will be Sunday flights from Moscow to Larnaca and back, according to an announcement by the Russian Embassy in Nicosia on Facebook. In addition, Russia’s state-run Tass News Agency reported on the return of flights.

According to the news, only Cypriot citizens, family members, persons with a residence permit, and diplomats will be able to fly to Cyprus from Russia. The embassy pointed out the need for a valid certificate of passing a COVID-19 test to be able to enter the island country.

Cyprus imposed a ban on flights to Larnaca and Paphos airports on March 21 as the pandemic spread. Cyprus has allowed tourists intermittently from countries with relatively safe records in dealing with the pandemic since June.