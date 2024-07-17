Festivals Impact Leisure Businesses, PASIKA Reports

- Cyprus Association of Leisure Centre Owners (PASIKA) complaints
Public Events Hurting Business
The Cyprus Association of Leisure Centre Owners (PASIKA) has voiced concerns over how festivals, concerts, and street parties are negatively impacting their businesses. The PASIKA Board of Directors reported that their members are experiencing financial difficulties due to numerous events being held throughout Cyprus, particularly in urban areas. They criticized these events, stating that many are organized primarily for financial gain.
Support for Cultural Events
PASIKA emphasized its support for events that showcase Cypriot culture and traditions, especially those that attract overnight tourists. The association stressed its involvement in such culturally significant events and its dedication to aiding local communities, particularly in Nicosia, where tourism has declined.
Call for Regulation
The association urged elected mayors and municipal councils to exercise caution when issuing permits for entertainment events. PASIKA suggested establishing strict criteria and involving their organization in the approval process. They proposed a three-day limit on private events that don’t meet certain standards.
Rumours of another beer festival organized by influential businessmen have added to restaurant owners’ anxieties. PASIKA concluded its statement with pressing questions from the community, asking where they go from here and what actions to take. The association’s appeal for stricter regulations reflects their deep concern for the sustainability of local leisure businesses amidst a flood of unregulated public events.