Romania Joins VWP: Visa-Free Travel to the U.S.

Romania officially joins the VWP as of January 10, 2025.

This partnership strengthens U.S.-Romania security ties and supports tourism and trade.

Romanians can apply for visa-free travel to the U.S. starting March 31, 2025.

U.S. citizens already enjoy visa-free travel to Romania for up to 90 days.

Romania became the 43rd VWP member and was the fourth country added during Secretary Mayorkas’s tenure.

Romania’s Entry into the VWP

On January 10, 2025, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, with input from Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, added Romania to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). T

Romania earned its place in the VWP by meeting strict conditions, such as effective border management, secure travel documentation, and cooperation with U.S. law enforcement. This achievement reflects its strong partnership with the United States and its dedication to shared security and economic growth goals.

What Is the VWP, and How Does It Work?

The Visa Waiver Program allows travellers from participating countries to visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without first applying for a visa. Eligibility requires countries to meet rigorous security benchmarks, including:

A refusal rate for U.S. visitor visas below 3% in the prior fiscal year.

Issuing secure travel documentation.

Extending visa-free travel opportunities to U.S. citizens regardless of ethnicity, religion, or gender.

Strong cooperation on counterterrorism and law enforcement matters.

Romania worked closely with U.S. agencies to comply with these requirements, enhancing its vetting processes and entering information-sharing agreements on terrorism and serious crimes.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will monitor Romania’s ongoing compliance with program standards and assess its VWP status every two years.

What This Means for Romanian Travellers

Starting around March 31, 2025, most Romanian citizens and nationals will be able to apply through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). Once approved, they can visit the U.S. for tourism or business for up to 90 days without a visa.

ESTA applications will be accessible online at esta.cbp.dhs.gov or via the ESTA Mobile app, available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Authorizations typically remain valid for two years.

Romanians with valid B-1/B-2 visas can continue using them and aren’t required to switch to ESTA. B-1/B-2 visas remain an option for those who prefer it.

U.S. travellers already benefit from visa-free travel to Romania. They can visit for up to 90 days for tourism or business, provided their passports are valid for at least three months beyond their arrival date.