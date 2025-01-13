Greece Increases Cruise Fees for 2025

The Greek government has unveiled a new cruise fee targeting passengers visiting its famous islands like Mykonos and Santorini. The fee, designed to manage the heavy flow of tourists and improve local infrastructure, will take effect between June 1 and September 30, 2025. This announcement follows a bill passed by the Greek parliament to control overtourism and upgrade facilities.

The New Cruise Fee:

Applies to cruise passengers disembarking on popular Greek islands like Mykonos and Santorini.

Rates vary based on the time of year and destination.

Funds collected will improve infrastructure and enhance the visitor experience.

Seasonal Cruise Fee Breakdown

High Season (June – September):

€20 per passenger for Mykonos and Santorini.

€5 for all other island ports.

Shoulder Season (April, May, October):

€12 for Mykonos and Santorini.

€4 for other destinations.

Low Season (November – March):

€4 for Mykonos and Santorini.

€1 for other islands.

These fees aim to balance tourist numbers during peak periods and reduce strain on local facilities.

How the Cruise Fee Will Be Used

The Tourism Ministry estimates the new system will generate €50 million annually. The funds will be split as follows:

One-third allocated to local municipalities for community improvements.

Another third directed toward the Shipping Ministry to upgrade port infrastructure.

The remainder will go to the Tourism Ministry to enhance traveller services and facilities.

What It Means for Tourists

The cruise fee will primarily affect those arriving at iconic destinations like Mykonos and Santorini. Visitors to these islands during the summer will pay the highest rates, but lower fees apply during off-peak seasons. For those heading to other islands, charges remain modest regardless of timing.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni explained that the goal isn’t just about managing crowds. The fee will help build better infrastructure to ensure a smoother travel experience. Local ports and services, often overwhelmed during the summer, could soon see much-needed upgrades.

While the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) supports efforts to alleviate congestion, it has urged the government to assess potential impacts on cruise tourism. They caution that the charges could have ripple effects on the industry and local economies.