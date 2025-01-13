TimeOut Lists the 14 Cheapest Cities to Visit in Europe on a Budget in 2025, and 10 Are in Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe’s cities are ideal for budget trips, featuring Tirana, Kaunas, and Riga.

featuring Tirana, Kaunas, and Riga. Hidden gems range from historical hotspots like Argos to quirky spots like Český Krumlov.

Argos to quirky spots like Český Krumlov. Affordable food, nightlife, and attractions dominate this list, saving you money without cutting back on fun.

If you’re planning a European getaway without draining your wallet, TimeOut’s list of budget-friendly destinations has you covered. The prestigious culture, entertainment and events magazine recommends 14 destinations, with the following 10 in Eastern Europe ranking prominently and offering something unique for every traveller.

1: Tirana, Albania

Tirana might just be Albania’s best-kept secret for budget travellers. The capital combines its communist-era history with a colourful modern touch. For just a few euros, you can visit Bunk’Art 1, a Cold War bunker turned museum, or admire the vibrant street art that reimagines old buildings. Affordable dining is a highlight, too—restaurants like Mystic 2 and bars like Radio Bar offer delicious meals and drinks without breaking the bank.

Why Visit Tirana?

Learn about Albania’s Cold War history.

Affordable cultural experiences like Bunk’Art 1.

Wallet-friendly food and drinks at stylish spots.

2: Kaunas, Lithuania

Known as the European Capital of Culture in 2022, Kaunas is packed with impressive museums and galleries. Must-sees include the Mykolas Žilinskas Art Gallery and the intriguingly bizarre Devil’s Museum. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or prefer quirky attractions, this city keeps it affordable and fascinating.

What to Explore in Kaunas:

Mykolas Žilinskas Art Gallery for top-tier exhibitions.

Devil’s Museum, ideal for unusual collections.

Low-cost events and activities year-round.

3: Zagreb, Croatia

Croatia’s capital often flies under the radar as tourists flock to Dubrovnik and Split, but Zagreb stands out as an ideal city for budget-conscious travellers. Walking around the city is easy and enjoyable, with most attractions only a short stroll from the main square. Public transport is dirt cheap, though you might not need it.

Reasons to Visit Zagreb:

Inexpensive yet high-quality food and lodging.

Walkable streets make exploration hassle-free.

Affordable trams if you need extra mobility.

4: Riga, Latvia

Riga delights visitors with its stunning art nouveau architecture and vibrant creative scene. Wander historic streets, explore modern galleries like Putti, or visit classic spots like Rīgas Birža. And if nightlife is on your agenda, the Old Town’s bustling bars make for a cost-effective night out.

Highlights of Riga:

Remarkable art nouveau scenery.

Creative galleries like Putti and Rīgas Birža.

Cheap drinks and energetic bars in Old Town.

5: Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

Think of Český Krumlov as a quieter, less crowded Prague. Its winding baroque streets are perfect for aimless wandering, eventually leading you to the majestic castle in the heart of town. Winter blankets the city in charm, fostering cosy vibes in cafés and live music parlours.

What Sets Český Krumlov Apart:

A stunning castle complex as the focal point.

Peaceful baroque streets to explore.

Warm cafés and live music for winter visits.

6: Bucharest, Romania

Romania’s capital brings great nightlife, hearty food, and history—all at prices that appeal to budget travellers. Opt for sky bars rather than touristy central spots for an elevated experience. Don’t miss Caru’ cu Bere, a beloved local restaurant serving mouthwatering traditional dishes like grilled pork with sauerkraut.

Top Experiences in Bucharest:

Affordable sky bars with top views.

Traditional Romanian meals at great prices.

Vibrant nightlife beyond the tourist traps.

7: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia blends striking domed churches, intricate mosques, and Soviet-era monuments in a way that feels completely its own. Unlike Bulgaria’s coastal areas, the city isn’t overrun with tourists, leaving plenty of room to soak in its unique charm undisturbed.

Why Sofia Stands Out:

Iconic landmarks like grand churches and Soviet statues.

Crowds are minimal compared to tourist hotspots.

Affordable spots for meals and sightseeing.

8: Argos, Greece

Among the world’s oldest inhabited cities, Argos sits quietly in Greece’s Peloponnese. While its ancient roots mean endless archaeological sites to explore, the lack of noisy tourist crowds makes the experience even better. Walk through ruins like the ancient theatre and the Roman Agora at a relaxed pace.

Don’t Miss in Argos:

Breathtaking historic sites without the crowds.

Warm Mediterranean vibes you expect from Greece.

A peaceful retreat far from typical tourist chaos.

9: Kraków, Poland

Kraków balances old-world charm with festive energy. Skipping medieval landmarks is impossible, and its festival calendar keeps things lively throughout the year, from major jazz events to quirky celebrations like the International Soup Festival.

Must-see in Kraków:

A mix of medieval heritage and modern fun.

Festivals ranging from film to food.

Affordable nights out after a day of sightseeing.

10: Belgrade, Serbia

Belgrade may not fit the mould of a quiet retreat, but that’s its charm. The city buzzes with grit and energy, from its smoky dive bars to its up-and-coming arts scene in Savamala. Ada Ciganlija, an island on the Sava River, offers a relaxing natural escape when you need a breather.

What to Do in Belgrade:

Savamala’s mix of art and nightlife.

Dive bars with unbeatable character.

Ada Ciganlija for a refreshing slice of tranquillity.

Also on the list are Porto, Portugal; Hull, UK; Marsalforn, Malta; and Graz, Austria.