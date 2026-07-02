Dates: July 3 to July 7, 2026

July 3 to July 7, 2026 Location: Municipal Garden of Rethymno

Municipal Garden of Rethymno Exhibitors: 40 local producers from across Crete

40 local producers from across Crete Admission: Free for all visitors

The Cretan Diet Festival 2026 opens its gates this Friday, turning the Municipal Garden of Rethymno into a vibrant showcase of the island’s agricultural wealth. This annual gathering stands as one of the most significant institutions for promoting Cretan gastronomy and local culture. Visitors stepping into the garden will find themselves surrounded by the aromas and flavors that have defined the Mediterranean lifestyle for centuries.

Running through Tuesday, July 7, the festival brings together 40 producers from across Crete, offering visitors the chance to meet the people behind the island’s celebrated products while discovering the traditions that have shaped Cretan gastronomy for generations.

Beyond browsing the exhibition, guests can participate in tastings, learn about the nutritional value of the famous Cretan diet, and explore a wide variety of products ranging from extra virgin olive oil and local wines to traditional dairy products and natural plant-based cosmetics.

This event has been organized by the Region of Crete, the Municipality of Rethymno, and the Chamber of Commerce of Rethymno and aims to continue the already successful practice of supporting local businesses and strengthening the nexus of agriculture-tourism-gastronomy.

The producers’ exhibition will be accompanied by a rich cultural program during these five days, including live music, traditional dancing, culinary shows, workshops, and activities for children, giving visitors a better understanding of the island’s culture and gastronomy.



This event is also part of the island’s overall strategy to position itself as one of Europe’s leading gastronomic destinations. While promoting the bounty of the land and the famous Cretan diet, the organizers hope to stimulate local entrepreneurship and further develop sustainable tourism and agriculture on the island.

The program is structured to feel like a living map of the island:

Interactive sessions: Direct conversations with producers to understand the journey from soil to bottle.

Direct conversations with producers to understand the journey from soil to bottle. Sensory education: Dedicated tastings designed to highlight the nutritional profile of local goods.

Dedicated tastings designed to highlight the nutritional profile of local goods. Cultural fabric: A series of musical events and folk art workshops that ground the culinary experience in the island’s broader history.

The Cretan Diet Festival 2026 is free to visit; however, vendors charge different prices for their produce. Still, just “window shopping” and a variety of live entertainment productions make the event ideal for tourists who want to get to know Crete not only through its beaches but also through its flavors, traditions, and people.

Here is the structured program for the Cretan Diet Festival 2026:

Friday, July 3, 2026

19:15 – 23:00: Exhibition of local products.

Exhibition of local products. 20:00: Opening Ceremony: Concert by the Rethymno Municipal Philharmonic Orchestra, Blessing by Metropolitan Prodromos, and official greetings.

Opening Ceremony: Concert by the Rethymno Municipal Philharmonic Orchestra, Blessing by Metropolitan Prodromos, and official greetings. 21:00: Music and dance performance by the “AGAPI” Association.

Music and dance performance by the “AGAPI” Association. 21:30 – 23:00: Concert: VAMOS Orchestra (Orchestration: Thanasis Papathanasiou, Vocals: Alexia Katsanevaki).

Saturday, July 4, 2026

19:15 – 23:00: Exhibition of local products.

Exhibition of local products. 19:15 – 20:30 (Children’s Zone): “The Boy Who Was Never Afraid” (Atmospheric musical storytelling) and Sensory/Messy Play workshop with nature materials (The Yard of Wonders).

“The Boy Who Was Never Afraid” (Atmospheric musical storytelling) and Sensory/Messy Play workshop with nature materials (The Yard of Wonders). 19:15 – 20:30 (Main Stage): Olive Oil Presentation: Tasting of award-winning oils from the Pan-Cretan Competition by Chef Vassilis Leonidou (Avli Restaurant).

Olive Oil Presentation: Tasting of award-winning oils from the Pan-Cretan Competition by Chef Vassilis Leonidou (Avli Restaurant). 20:45 – 21:15: Music & Dance: Arkadi Association with the Lefteris Tzagarakis band.

Music & Dance: Arkadi Association with the Lefteris Tzagarakis band. 21:30 – 23:00: Concert: Rena Morfi.

Sunday, July 5, 2026

19:15 – 23:00: Exhibition of local products.

Exhibition of local products. 19:15 – 20:30 (Children’s Zone): Musical short stories and creative art workshop.

Musical short stories and creative art workshop. 19:15 – 20:30 (Main Stage): Gastronomy Workshop: “Health & Cretan Taste Boost” (Avocado-Chocolate Cream) by the Center for Cretan Gastronomy.

Gastronomy Workshop: “Health & Cretan Taste Boost” (Avocado-Chocolate Cream) by the Center for Cretan Gastronomy. 20:45 – 21:15: Music & Dance: Erofili Association with the Nikos Lagoudakis band.

Music & Dance: Erofili Association with the Nikos Lagoudakis band. 21:30 – 23:00: Concert: Toni Sfinos.

Monday, July 6, 2026

19:15 – 23:00: Exhibition of local products.

Exhibition of local products. 19:15 – 20:30 (Children’s Zone): Experiential Workshop: “The Hunt for Cretan Nutrition” (The Yard of Wonders).

Experiential Workshop: “The Hunt for Cretan Nutrition” (The Yard of Wonders). 19:15 – 20:30 (Main Stage): Workshop: “Kneading with Love and Tradition” (Sourdough bread with Cretan herbs) by the Center for Cretan Gastronomy.

Workshop: “Kneading with Love and Tradition” (Sourdough bread with Cretan herbs) by the Center for Cretan Gastronomy. 20:45 – 21:15: Music & Dance: Vrakoforoi Association with the Tzanis Tzanidakis band.

Music & Dance: Vrakoforoi Association with the Tzanis Tzanidakis band. 21:30 – 23:00: Concert: “Ta Apolyto Aparaitita” (The Absolutely Necessary) featuring Manos Papadakis, Dimitris Starovas, Vassilis Kazoulis, Giannis Giokarinis, Giannis Savvidakis, and Mirela Pachou.

Tuesday, July 7, 2026