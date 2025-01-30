Ready for Rethymno Carnival 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

Rethymno Carnival 2025: the city’s streets become alive with colourful floats and festive preparations.

The official opening ceremony kicks off Sunday, February 9.

Themed “Step Into the Light” this year promotes creativity and positivity.

A massive parade happens on March 2 , with thousands of participants across Greece.

The packed program includes themed parties, music events, and unique traditions.

Rethymno Carnival 2025: Chaos, Costumes, and Creativity

The streets of Rethymno barely hold it together—giant floats are parked left and right, and there’s a palpable buzz in the air. It’s Carnival season, and this year promises to be bigger and zanier than ever. From the opening day on February 9 to the parade spectacle on March 2, expect chaos in its most organized form.

What Can You Expect in Rethymno?

Rethymno’s answer to post-holiday doldrums comes from the famous Rethymno Carnival 2024. This year’s theme, “Step Into the Light,” is a blatant invitation to ditch your everyday monotony for some over-the-top revelry. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening:

Two full months of events , because why not?!

The official opening party is on February 9, featuring live music and questionable dance moves.

A creative costume competition, where this year's carnival queen will be crowned (cue dramatic oohs).

Various themed street parties, like the February 14 Valentine's bash or the February 20 groovy hippie throwback. A bonus would be if you could pull off a tie-dye toga.

The grand parade on March 2 with thousands of costumed revellers taking over the streets. And no, they're not scared of glitter.

More Than Just Costumes and Chaos

If you’re here for serious culture (or to pretend you are), look out for the subtle nods to tradition hidden behind the outlandishly decorated floats. The groups participating in this year’s festivities have been pulling all-nighters like pre-exam students, crafting floats that range from Hollywood-level theatrical to “just-slap-it-together-and-call-it-art.”

Even better? Friday, February 9, marks the unveiling of this year’s costume collection at the House of Culture. Yes, Rethymno takes costumes that seriously. And for those who like to vote on more than talent competitions, you, the audience, will choose this year’s carnival queen.

Oh, and because no event is complete without a party overload, expect multiple dance-offs, unplanned karaoke sessions, and all-out carnivalesque madness spread out over two solid weekends and some weekdays sprinkled in for good measure.

Let’s face it: Rethymno isn’t just about the fun; it’s also about community. The shared laughter, street music, and creative floats make this annual carnival more than just a spectacle. It’s a reminder to let loose, embrace the humour in life, and perhaps, for a weekend, forget all the things that make day-to-day life painfully normal.

Mark your calendar, plan your costume, and prepare for Rethymno Carnival 2025. Want more details (or maybe the entire program)? Let’s save you a Google search. Check out the full schedule here!