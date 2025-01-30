New Rockfall in Kourtaliotiko Gorge Raises Safety Concerns in Rethymno

A new rockfall in Kourtaliotiko Gorge on Tuesday morning stirs alarm.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported this time around.

Major safety concerns mount despite ongoing interventions.

Local authorities approve €2 million for improvements at Rethymno gorges.

Experts say that a tunnel appears to be the only long-term fix.

Yet Another “Rocky” Morning

The serenity of Kourtaliotiko Gorge was rudely interrupted Tuesday morning by a new rockfall, rattling both nerves and the landscape. While local officials and residents collectively held their breath, luck once again delivered a miraculous save—no one got hurt. For those keeping score, this was the latest in a series of increasingly dicey rock-related incidents in the gorge.

Only last year, a boulder large enough to make a cameo in a Hollywood disaster movie came crashing down onto a passing car. Fortunately, the driver walked away unscathed, now owed a lifetime supply of good karma. This time, nature kept its aim exclusively on the road, but the close call was enough to heighten already persistent worries about the area’s safety.

Cash, Concerns, and Cracks in the Plan

In response to these incidents, the Rethymno region has seen a flurry of concerned discussions and promises of action. A hefty €2 million budget was earmarked for safety measures across local gorges just days ago. Crews are expected to begin work soon, focusing on stabilizing the more treacherous spots. Meanwhile, officials plan to conduct an on-site inspection to assess the damage from this latest incident.

But don’t pop the celebratory champagne just yet. This stopgap strategy may slow the problem but doesn’t seem poised to solve it. Mary Lionis, the Deputy Regional Governor of Rethymno, avoided sugarcoating the reality. For the umpteenth time, she argued that the only viable solution was constructing a tunnel. According to Lionis, building a route that eliminates the gorge is the only way to ensure safety.

A Light at the End of… No Tunnel Yet

While rock-induced anxiety looms over Kourtaliotiko, residents in southern Rethymno might finally breathe a sigh of relief. In just six weeks, the long-closed Kotsyfos Gorge road should reopen, promising smoother travel in that section of the region. Still, the larger issue remains: without tunnels or comprehensive solutions, the challenges across Rethymno’s gorges seem destined to stay on repeat.

For now, tourists should keep their helmets handy and cross their fingers. As for the rocks? Well, they’ve been on a roll—quite literally.

For updates on the latest safety interventions at Kourtaliotiko, visit Nea Kriti’s coverage.