Postponed and Party-Ready: Rethymno Carnival 2025 Gears Up

What’s happening? Rethymno Carnival 2025, full of parades, parties, and unrestrained fun.

Rethymno Carnival 2025, full of parades, parties, and unrestrained fun. When’s the kickoff? The official opening initially planned for February 9 is now rescheduled for Wednesday, February 12 , thanks to the weather playing hardball.

The official opening initially planned for February 9 is now rescheduled for , thanks to the weather playing hardball. The theme this year? “Step Into the Light“—leave your boring routine and embrace the chaos of celebration.

“Step Into the Light“—leave your boring routine and embrace the chaos of celebration. Event highlights: The grand carnival parade on Sunday, March 2 , plus weekends packed with non-stop festivities.

The grand carnival parade on , plus weekends packed with non-stop festivities. Where? A fully transformed Rethymno, ready to be the heartbeat of the season.

A fully transformed Rethymno, ready to be the heartbeat of the season. Who’s invited? Everyone, tourists and locals alike.

Festive vibes have already taken over Rethymno, where preparation for the famous 2025 Carnival is in full swing. This year’s theme, “Come Into the Light,” encourages attendees to leave the daily grind behind and dive headfirst into the charm of celebration. If you weren’t already sold on parades, music, and endless dancing, consider this an open invitation to a month-long escape.

The original opening ceremony had its plans rained on—literally. With gnarly weather sweeping the island, organizers made the wise (though slightly annoying) call to reschedule the grand opening for Wednesday, February 12. If it’s any consolation, we can probably expect similar weather-induced delays for other events scattered across Crete, so Rethymno isn’t alone in this cloudy debacle.

Costume Exhibition Launch Today

This year, Rethymno Carnival isn’t waiting for the parade to make a statement. For the first time in its legendary history, the party kicks off with an immersive exhibition featuring the year’s most jaw-dropping costumes. Expect a kaleidoscope of colors, outrageous designs, and proof that creativity thrives in chaos. The costumes pull double duty as both wearable art and blatant invitations to overturn routine.

What : First-ever Rethymno Carnival Costume Exhibition

: First-ever Rethymno Carnival Costume Exhibition When : February 7 – February 26, 2025

: February 7 – February 26, 2025 Opening Night : Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m.

: Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m. Where : House of Culture, Rethymno

: House of Culture, Rethymno Who : Open to absolutely everyone—locals, tourists, the curious, and costume critics alike

: Open to absolutely everyone—locals, tourists, the curious, and costume critics alike Admission: Free (so no excuses, not even the weather)

What to Expect: Highlights You Can’t-Miss

The 2025 Carnival lineup promises a packed schedule to keep spirits high from start to finish. Between now and March 2, visitors can dive into not one but two long weekends of thrilling parades, artistic displays, and vibrant performances. Here’s what’s on the menu:

Weekend 1: Think party central with live music, street shows, and costumes that put Hollywood to shame.

Think party central with live music, street shows, and costumes that put Hollywood to shame. Weekend 2: A step-up featuring larger events, like the highly anticipated treasure hunt, because nothing says “vacation goals” like trying to outwit strangers in costumes.

A step-up featuring larger events, like the highly anticipated treasure hunt, because nothing says “vacation goals” like trying to outwit strangers in costumes. The Grand Finale: Mark your calendar for Sunday, March 2, when the major parade hits the streets. Expect floats, confetti, and just the right level of chaos.

Rethymno will once again claim its title as Greece’s Carnival capital, drawing crowds from every corner of the country. Whether it’s your first or fifteenth visit, you’ll witness pure, unfiltered joy—with a touch of mayhem.

Rethymno: The Island’s Notorious Party Master

No one transforms into a festive wonderland quite like Rethymno, and 2025’s event aims to be no exception. Wander through streets alive with colour and music, grab a drink (or three), and soak in energy that feels almost contagious. Sure, the weather tried its best to damper things, but let’s be honest—rain has never stopped this town from finding a reason to celebrate.

For anyone planning a February or March trip to Crete, note this: all roads lead to Rethymno. And if you don’t show up in a costume, good luck blending in.