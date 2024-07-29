Attica Commits €48 Million to Elevate Cultural Tourism

The Attica region will allocate €48 million to enhance its cultural tourism appeal.

Governor Nikos Hardalias confirmed the large funding for cultural projects.

The Greek Ministry of Culture will manage the funds through public bidding.

Projects will focus on historic landmarks and natural beauty.

The “Treasure Hunting in the Museum” educational program will be introduced for children.

Focus on History and Nature

During an event, Governor Nikos Hardalias shared this news with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. He remarked that Attica aspires to be a top destination for culture and history lovers. Hardalias emphasized that the initiative, with an approved €40 million so far, will eventually reach €48 million. His focus is on promoting the monuments and natural beauty of Athens and the broader Attica region to those seeking enriching tourism experiences.

The financial backing will come from the Integrated Spatial Investments for Culture, part of the Attica 2021-2027 Operational Program. Minister Mendoni stressed the importance of culture in societal development and economic opportunities. She cited a recent study showing that every euro invested in culture yields a return of €3.44 within five years.

To secure the funding, the culture ministry must submit a detailed investment plan to the regional authority for approval by January 17, 2025. Then, the ministry will evaluate project proposals for funding.

During the event, the Managing Authority of the Region of Attica also signed an agreement with the Museum of Modern Greek Culture (MNEP). This includes creating specialized educational materials like a “Treasure Hunting in the Museum” kit for children aged 10 to 12.