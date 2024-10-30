Museum of the Printed Fabric Handkerchief to Open in Athens in 2025

At the heart of Athens’s Metaxourgeio district, a new chapter is unfolding for the Greek Handkerchief Industry. Originally established on the island of Syros by the Oikonomopoulos family in 1879, this storied textile enterprise set roots in Athens in 1898. It flourished at its location on Plataion and Sfaktirias streets until the late 1990s when the Ministry of Culture officially recognized its historic status in 1995.

Today, plans are underway to breathe new life into this heritage site. The launch of the “Printed Fabric Museum of the Handkerchief” (Το Μαντηλάδικο-Μουσείο Σταμπωτού Υφάσματος), backed by a recovery fund, aims to weave the past into the present. It is projected to be completed by the end of 2025 in the historic Hellenic Handkerchief Industry (BEM) factory and will function as an annexe of the Museum of Modern Greek Culture.

Modernizing Tradition

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni underscored the Museum of the Printed Fabric Handkerchief’s significance, highlighting its role in reviving traditional crafts within the modern economy. She noted that the Greek Handkerchief Industry is a testament to the country’s artistic progression from block printing to screen printing, using time-honoured recipes and indelible aniline hues.

The initiative will preserve the factory’s unique artefacts—vivid designs and generational techniques—while enriching them with modern tools and visual aids. By restoring the building and safeguarding its equipment, this project symbolizes a broader effort to preserve, educate, and inspire using both historical insight and contemporary innovation.

A Cultural Renaissance

More than a museum, this space aspires to become a vibrant hub for cultural enrichment in an area steeped in history. Its offerings will include tactile routes and workshops to engage varied audiences. At its core, the museum will chronicle the evolution of textile printing in Greece, using the Greek Handkerchief Industry’s tale as a narrative spine, thus aligning with UNESCO’s principles on cultural heritage preservation.

Museum of the Printed Fabric Handkerchief visitors will embark on a curated circular journey, beginning at the entrance on Sfaktirias Street, through interactive and static exhibits that blend past and present. The visit will culminate in a shop that echoes the art and motifs of Greek craftsmanship.