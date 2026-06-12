F-35 flight simulator available in Freedom Square

The event takes place on Saturday, June 13

Simulator open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Participation is free

Students, teachers, residents, and visitors are invited

Initiative follows strong public interest in previous aviation demonstrations

Ever wondered what it feels like to sit in the cockpit of one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets? Residents and visitors in Heraklion will have the opportunity to find out this Saturday when an F-35 flight simulator arrives in Freedom Square for a full day of public demonstrations and hands-on experiences.

The simulator will be available from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and is expected to attract aviation enthusiasts, students, families, and anyone curious about modern flight technology.

Bringing the Cockpit to the City Center

The initiative comes after two F-16 and F-35 simulators drew large crowds at the Pancretan Stadium earlier this year during activities organized by the Hellenic Air Force in cooperation with the Municipality of Heraklion.

The response was strong enough that the Municipality’s Deputy Mayor for Education, Antonis Perissynakis, sought to bring the experience directly into the city center.

Following discussions with Daedalus AeroTech, the request was approved, and the F-35 simulator will now be installed at the Freedom Square kiosk for a one-day public event.

What Visitors Can Expect

While no simulator can fully recreate the demands faced by military pilots, participants will experience a realistic introduction to modern fighter aircraft operations.

The activity is designed to provide a glimpse into the type of environment military aviators encounter during training and flight operations.

For younger visitors, it also offers an engaging way to learn about aviation technology, aerodynamics, navigation, and the skills required to operate advanced aircraft.

The experience is expected to be particularly popular with children and teenagers, many of whom packed the simulator events held at the Pancretan Stadium in May.

Event Details

Location: Freedom Square, Heraklion

Date: Saturday, June 13

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

Who Can Participate:

Students

Teachers

Families

Aviation enthusiasts

Residents and visitors

A Rare Chance for Aviation Fans

Opportunities to experience advanced flight simulators outside specialized training facilities are uncommon, which helps explain the strong public interest generated by previous appearances in Heraklion.

The event also highlights the growing role of simulation technology in education and training, allowing participants to explore complex environments in a safe and accessible way.

For many visitors, however, the attraction will be much simpler.

It is not every day that you get the chance to climb into a virtual F-35 cockpit and see whether you have what it takes to handle one of the world’s most recognizable fighter aircraft.