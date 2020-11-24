Wizz Air Offering Discounted UK COVID-19 Testing

Pin 0 Shares

Wizz Air has announced discounted Covid-19 tests for passengers in order to obtain fit to fly certificates from Friday.

According to the news, passengers who need a negative test for foreign travel or to reduce their quarantine in England can get a PCR swab test and certificate for £85. Mail order tests are provided by Confirm Testing, which usually charges £119 for both the test and certificate.

Starting December 15th, travelers arriving in England from countries that are not on the government’s travel corridor list will be released early from their 14-day quarantine without a negative COVID-19 test. The government has said fliers will have to pay for private tests, for those not given access to free NHS tests. Wizz Air has moved to help clients cut these costs by using a discount code with Confirm Testing.

The Confirm Testing kits will include a collection bottle containing saline and a swab, protective packing wallet, a clear specimen bag to seal the sample, sample label, request form, and a return envelope with prepaid shipping. For customers requiring a negative test result 72 and 96 hours before travelling, kits can be ordered weeks in advance of a flight and kept at home, says Wizz.

Travelers are advised to order tests at least five days before their flight and to perform and return the test via Royal Mail four days before.

Wizz Air has predicted a tough Winter 2020, followed by a fairly steep recovery in the Spring of 2021. The company reported a €145 million euro loss in September because of the pandemic.

