Nationwide Strikes Shake Education, Hospitality, and Maritime Sectors

Greece’s nationwide strikes bring attention to wage demands and structural changes

Legal battles over strike rights highlight tensions

Efforts by sectors to secure fair labour conditions and safety measures

Education system strikes and industrial action across various sectors in Greece are shaking up routine operations, drawing attention to multiple issues, including wage increments, job security, and worker welfare. The coordinated actions involve teachers, maritime workers, and the food and tourism sectors, spotlighting ongoing disputes over labour rights and economic conditions.

Education and Cleaning Staff Strike

On October 23, 2024, a significant strike hits both the primary and secondary education sectors. The authority driving this protest, the Executive Committee of ADEDY, criticizes the Education Minister’s unprecedented legal move to challenge the strike organized by the Greek Teachers’ Federation (DOE), which includes demands for salary increases, school mergers, and recruitment. Despite the legal contest, the strike proceeds under ADEDY’s support, underscoring the determination to address these pressing issues.

The DOE has called for today’s strike to highlight the necessity for meaningful wage increments and to maintain free public education against commercialization. To reinforce their stance, a rally is set for noon at the Propylaea. The Athens Court initially deemed the strike illegal, yet with ADEDY’s backing, it continues unabated.

In tandem, school cleaning staff declared strikes on October 24 and 25. Their federation (OSEUPE) seeks recognition of ongoing cleaning needs, converting temporary positions into full-time roles, and prioritized recruitment for the 2025–2026 academic year based on experience points. Other demands include extended hiring durations, personal safety gear, a unified hiring code in the ERGANI system, early payroll disbursements, travel expense coverage, and certified cleaning products.

Hospitality, Tourism, and Maritime Workers Protest

The hospitality and tourism sectors also see nationwide strikes as the Panhellenic Federation of Food and Tourism Workers (POEET) takes action on October 23. They gather at 10:30 a.m. outside the Ministry of Labor in Athens, with simultaneous protests at airports in key tourist areas. Their demands include newly signed collective agreements with pay raises and a dignified living stipulation during off-seasons for temporary staff. They urge the government to regulate gratuities, with estimates suggesting tips may amount to 400 million euros annually, pushing for these funds to bolster unemployment benefits.

Meanwhile, maritime workers’ two-day strike, which began the previous night, keeps ships docked. This protest calls for the renewal of collective bargaining agreements, wage rises reflecting current needs, and safety measures. A gathering is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Karaiskaki Square, underscoring the urgency for improved labour conditions.

Furthermore, a strike commences today among dockworkers at Piers II and III of COSCO and those in the ship repair zone, highlighting widespread discontent across various sectors.