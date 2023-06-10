Panhellenic Beach Handball and Other Events – June 11th on Crete

From June 9 to 11, the Panhellenic Beach Handball Games (Orionas Beach Handball) will be held on Agioi Apostoli Beach, just outside Chania Town. Other key sporting events kick off the same day in other locations.

Important events are taking place in the coming days across Crete. The Region of Crete is supporting the Panhellenic Beach Handball Games from the 9th to the 11th of June. The games will take place on Agioi Apostoli Beach. Also, on the 11th of June 2023, the Sports Robotics Festival will take place in the indoor gym of Moira. In addition, the 73rd Venizeli Road Race on the city road “IKAROS 2023” will take place in Chania on the 11th, as well.

The details of the events with links are as follows (in Greek):

