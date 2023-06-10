Argophilia

Panhellenic Beach Handball and Other Events – June 11th on Crete

- June 10th, 2023 08:33 am

Courtesy Orionas Beach Handball tournament Chania

From June 9 to 11, the Panhellenic Beach Handball Games (Orionas Beach Handball) will be held on Agioi Apostoli Beach, just outside Chania Town. Other key sporting events kick off the same day in other locations.

Important events are taking place in the coming days across Crete. The Region of Crete is supporting the Panhellenic Beach Handball Games from the 9th to the 11th of June. The games will take place on Agioi Apostoli Beach. Also, on the 11th of June 2023, the Sports Robotics Festival will take place in the indoor gym of Moira. In addition, the 73rd Venizeli Road Race on the city road “IKAROS 2023” will take place in Chania on the 11th, as well.

The details of the events with links are as follows (in Greek):

Friday 9 to Sunday 11 June 2023: Panhellenic beach handball games – Chania

Με την στήριξη της Περιφέρειας Κρήτης oι πανελλήνιοι αγώνες παράκτιας χειροσφαίρισης (orionas beach handball)

Sunday June 11, 2023: Sports Robotics Festival – Heraklion

Φεστιβάλ αθλητικής ρομποτικής με την στήριξη της Περιφέρειας Κρήτης

Sunday, June 11, 2023: 73rd Venizelian street and road race of the city of Chania “IKAROS 2023” – Chania

73ος Βενιζέλειος αγώνας δρόμου και ο δρόμος της πόλης των Χανίων «ΙΚΑΡΟΣ 2023» με την στήριξη της Περιφέρειας Κρήτης

