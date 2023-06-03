Five Unforgettable Greece Rentals from Sotheby’s

Summer has rolled up, and Greece is already welcoming travelers from around the world. For those frozen up north or trapped in that perpetual 9 to 5 for the last few months, a legendary destination and unforgettable experiences await. Here on Crete and elsewhere in Greece, amazing beaches, fabulous festivals, the world’s healthiest cuisine, and shimmery adventures wait for you. Greece villas truly does have something for everyone. And, for those in search of the perfect places to stay, Greece Sotheby’s International Realty has rental luxurious vacation rentals dotting Greece’s marvelous landscape. Here are just a few of the most interesting ones we found.

Located not far from the famous Temple of Poseidon on the Athens Riviera, Eleanor is a 1,300 square meter hidden paradise. Built on a beachfront plot of 6,000 square meters, the contemporary home offers private access to an enchanting beach, lush gardens, and 1970s charm from the designer Emmanouil Vourekas. The 6 bedroom residence sports glossy wooden floors, minimalist furnishings, and a ton of eclectic art decorating its walls.

The property has almost limitless dining and entertaining possibilities

Most of the house’s rooms have views of the Aegean, and most have en-suite features. There’s a stunning swimming pool surrounded by half a dozen al-fresco dining or lounging areas and lavish green gardens, and the property comes with in-house staff and a manager on-site, as well. A chef can prepare daily meals on request.

The price is on request, so those interested should inquire with Violetta Sacharidou, Head of Rentals for Sotheby’s Greece.

Ysabelle Oasis has so much to offer to those seeking the perfect family vacation in Greece

Ysabelle Oasis, on the mainland across from Lefkada Island, features a 5-bedroom beachfront villa perfect for family vacations. Tucked into a 4.850sqm gated estate, the main house is surrounded by lush grounds, patios, and a wealth of outdoor living activities. The villa sports a wonderful infinity pool, a BBQ area, a fire pit, a fully equipped fitness room, many alfresco dining areas, day beds, hammocks, and hanging chairs to swing and sway in the sea breeze.

As you can see here, Ysabelle Oasis lives up to its name with a private beach and relaxation sports galore.

As the name suggests, this villa was designed as a respite from which to unwind and relax. The property is laid out in neutral earth tones and modern furnishings, while views are available from every corner. Earthy tones and neutral modern furnishings add to its comfort and relaxing atmosphere.

The villa is also the perfect base camp for exploring the nearby islands, Meganisi, Kalamos, and Kastos.

Ysabelle Oasis goes for between 12,900 € and15,000 € weekly, depending on the season. Please inquire with Violetta Sacharidou about this vacation property, as well.

Sea Rose is a stunning 480 sqm villa built on a 5-acre promontory overlooking the Aegean.

Sea Rose is a luxury villa in northeast Corfu situated on a beautiful, privately owned five acre headland, one of the island’s finest jewels. With its spectacular views and beautifully landscaped 4,850sqm gated estate surrounded by sea and sky, it provides the perfect setting for a truly unforgettable vacation experience. Elegant and utterly luxurious, Sea Rose boasts stunning sea views, sensational architecture, a pool, and multiple entertaining areas.

The villa boasts of a magical infinity pool, vast terraces, a veranda, and sculpted grounds all around.

Inside, Sea Rose is both elegant and utterly luxurious. The villa features stunning sea views, and sensational architecture, in a 7-bedroom, 7-bath 480sqm retreat fit for royalty. In-house staff, gym and fitness rooms, a chef and chef assistant, a pool, a private dock, and dozens of other amenities differentiate this rental property from many others.

To find out more, visit Southby’s listing via the link above, or contact Violetta Sacharidou for pricing and other info.

Daedalus from above. This is one of Crete’s most luxurious and exclusive vacation rentals.

One of Crete’s most stunning homes, Daedalus is extraordinary for myriad reasons. Located in wonderful Elounda on the island’s northern coast, the villa and grounds are, in a word, “enchanting.” The property’s unique character and seemingly limitless facilities accentuate a rate private luxury rental value proposition. Magnificent grounds full of olive trees, wildflowers, and manicured gardens surround you in a kind of Eden.

Inside, the 1,115 sqm Greece villa is a veritable art gallery that features a gaming room, a library, a huge living room with stunning sea views, and six luxurious bedrooms, each with en-suite features. The focal point of the home is the original six-hundred-year-old fireplace, which radiates out into a classy residence built for relaxing and entertaining.

On the grounds, you’ll find a private tennis court, boules court, and a unique private Greek Orthodox chapel with its own patio. There is an additional separate apartment/cottage underneath the tennis court with two bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining, and a living area.

Nearby golf course access and private in-house tennis and swimming lessons are available on request, while a Relais et Chateaux chef is included in the price. The villa’s standard Staff Services also include daily maid service, full-time Concierge Service, gardener, and oversight from a house manager.

The villa rents for about 25,000 € per week, but contact Violetta Sacharidou for more information.

Aerial view of the Ella villa, private beach, and surroundings

I’ve saved the best Greece villa for last, a stunning villa on Crete’s fantastic southern shores. Located right on the Libyan Sea, Ella is an intoxicating blend of luxury and Spartan simplicity. Surrounded by unspoiled wilderness and facing the crystal aquamarine of Crete’s south coast, the villa has an extensive list of features and amenities.

Here, the beautiful sandy beach, the crystal shallow and warm blue waters, and the sand dunes covered with sand lilies that blossom in August are something right out of a novel. Beside and behind the villa, there are hills with pine and cider trees, which create a unique environment. The place is even a sea turtle nesting refuge where in mid-August, the little turtles get out of their nest and go into the sea, starting their big journey.

The clarity of the sky, together with the absence of lights in the surrounding area, provides the most amazing night sky. From October to March, the sun dives every afternoon in the sea in front of the Beach House, creating the most inspiring images in the horizon. Built practically on the sea, the guests have the opportunity to exit Ella and walk into the sea, enjoying the privacy of the beach under the shade of the tamarisk trees planted on the sand in the edge of the property.

The property has two main blocks, the main house, the guesthouse block, and an extra guest room by the sea. In all, Ella features eight bedrooms and two family rooms with two bedrooms each, for a total of twelve bedrooms. The main entrance leads to a spacious living room with a stunning view of the sea and the mountain. The open space living room is connected with the dining room and the kitchen, which is fully equipped with professional equipment in which your chef can easily cook for more than 30 people.

Four pergola-covered terraces with built-in sofas and dining tables promise unique moments of complete relaxation. Just imagine al-fresco lunches in the shade or dinner with stunning views of the Libyan Sea. Two of the terraces have a barbeque, one of them by the sea. The Well-appointed outdoor living spaces of the property create the atmosphere of a real private resort overlooking the eternal Libyan Sea of Crete.

The unbelievable villa rents for from 18,900 € weekly to 18,900 € weekly. Again, contact contact Violetta Sacharidou for more information.