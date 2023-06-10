Villa Freya – Own Your Forever Crete Home

A luxurious property just outside picturesque Elounda, Villa Freya is an enchanting 740 sqm (7,965 Sq Ft.) architectural wonder. Not far from the quaint fishing village of Plaka, the villa is only 200 meters from the sea but seems a world away, with 4,000 sqm (3,791 Acres) of veritable Eden surrounding the main house.

Here you see the villa’s luxurious private dining space, which opens out onto the pool

Designed as a “forever home,” Villa Freya is one of those rare places you’ll never want to leave. Cozy yet impressive on a grand scale, the villa is built on three levels. Constructed back in 2002 with natural local stone, warm wooden floors, and extensive glass, Freya offers fantastic sea views.

The villa’s utilitarian kitchen opens onto an al fresco dining terrace overlooking Elounda Bay

In all, there are five sumptuous bedrooms, including a luxurious private master suite on the top floor. Villa Freya also has 5 resplendent baths, two fireplaces, an amazing utilitarian professional kitchen, loads of parking space, and plenty of storage space.

Villa Freya offers stunning views of the sea and the mountains from almost every room.

Outside, owners and their guests will enjoy professionally maintained grounds dominated by trees, rare plants, and exotic palm trees. This nature backdrop creates a sense of seclusion so that midnight swims in the heated pool overlooking Elounda and the island of Spinalonga are all the more special. There’s also an outdoor BBQ and a beautiful dining area under the shade of the ground-floor veranda.

Villa Freya is listed for €4,200,000 – Interested parties should contact Greece Sotheby’s International Realty via sales associate Marios Pavlakis – +30 210 968 1070