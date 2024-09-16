OSE Proposes Establishment of Railway Police

The Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) plans a specialized Railway Police based on European models.

New administration’s push for enhanced safety, cost efficiency, and modern operations.

Strengthening infrastructure and connectivity and implementing educational programs at community levels.

The new administration of the OSE, Greece’s railway organization, has announced plans for a specialized Railway Police, which mirrors standards seen in several European countries. The goal is to bolster the safety of both railway operations and infrastructure.

According to the organization’s Chairman of the Board, Yannos Grammatidis, the administration aims to improve safety on train routes and infrastructure. The newly proposed Railway Police will be integrated into OSE’s round-the-clock operations centre, ready to manage emergencies at any time.

With the administration’s arrival in April, the focus has shifted to revitalizing the Greek railway system, including transforming OSE into a unified entity by absorbing ERGOSE and the GAIAOSE rolling stock.

Grammatidis foresees the revamped organization being ready by January 2025, a transformation likely to achieve cost efficiency, rationalized operations, quicker decision-making, and the adoption of modern governance.

Infrastructure and Rail System Improvements

Grammatidis outlines how the integrated body will assume full responsibility for the rail network’s infrastructure, including all studies and projects, rolling stock management, and station maintenance. A strategic and operational plan will be developed, and performance will be monitored by the relevant Ministry using agreed-upon performance indicators.

The new administration has completed several refurbishment projects, including lighting restoration, fire safety systems in tunnels, and activated Control Centers in critical regions. Furthermore, it is rolling out various infrastructure maintenance contracts and already employs drones for surveillance to prevent theft and vandalism.

The improved infrastructure aims to enhance safety in railway operations and address longstanding issues. The administration seeks to connect the rail network with ports, freight centres, and industrial zones, augment suburban links, and create modern, interoperable connections with European rail corridors.

Community Engagement and Historical Preservation

As part of their community initiatives, the administration has established committees focusing on corporate responsibility, ensuring the organization remains transparent and engaged with society. Properties not in use are now being converted into community parks, bike paths, and cultural venues.

Moreover, recent international partnerships, such as the Memorandum of Cooperation signed with German Railways (Deutsche Bahn) at the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair, pave the way for educational exchanges to attract new talent and integrate contemporary teaching methods.

OSE’s readiness extends to educational programs on rail safety for students and local community groups to reduce incidents at railway crossings due to inattention. Additionally, prominent historical properties, like the Peloponnesian Station and old Thessaloniki Station, are being revived for tourism and cultural routes, highlighting Greece’s natural and historical beauty.