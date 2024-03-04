Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Olive Oil Price Spikes Over 50% in a Year

- March 4th, 2024 06:30 pm

The Greek statistics authority ELSTAT reported a significant 67.4% price hike in olive oil over the course of a year.

The Greek statistics authority ELSTAT reported a significant 67.4% price hike in olive oil over the course of a year.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Share5
Share
Tweet

January 2024 saw a 50% increase in the price of olive oil in the EU compared to January 2023. The surge in olive oil prices began strongly in the latter part of 2023, with a significant 37% increase in August compared to August 2022. This upward trend continued to gain momentum in September, with a notable 44% increase, and saw an even more substantial rise in October, reaching 50%. In November 2023, there was a significant peak in the annual price increase, with a notable 51% surge from November 2022. There was a slight slowdown in December, but prices stayed considerably high at 47% above December 2022 levels.

In November last year, Eurostat reported olive oil prices up 75% since January 2021 for the entire EU.

Inflation rate for olive oil in January 2024, according to Eurostat.

By January 2024, all EU countries had noticed a significant increase in the annual inflation rates for olive oil. Portugal experienced a significant surge, increasing by 69% compared to January 2023. Coming right after, Greece saw a 67% increase, while Spain experienced a 63% rise. Meanwhile, Romania, Ireland, and the Netherlands experienced more moderate price increases of 13%, 16%, and 18%, respectively.

As per the National Bank of Greece, olive oil makes up 9% of Greece’s total agricultural production value, which is significantly higher than the 1% in Europe. Additionally, it contributes a larger percentage to the GDP in Greece (0.4%) compared to Spain or Italy.

The rise in olive oil prices contributes significantly to the overall increase in the general price index, accounting for approximately one-sixth of the total increase in January.

The Greek statistics authority ELSTAT reported that in January 2024, inflation increased by 3.1% compared to January 2023. This is lower than the 7.0% increase seen in the comparison between 2023 and 2022.

In January 2024, the General Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased by 0.8% compared to December 2023, which was higher than the 0.5% decrease from the previous year. Between December 2023 and January 2024, there was a 6.8% increase in the price of olive oil, as reported by ELSTAT.

About Victoria Udrea

Victoria Udrea currently holds the position of Editorial Assistant at Argophilia Travel News. Before joining the team at Argophilia, Victoria gained experience as a PR consultant at Pamil Visions PR. Additionally, she contributes to Realty Biz News, where she focuses on writing about smart home technology and real estate news.

Previous:
Next:
Share5
Share
Tweet