Oceania Cruises Unveils 7 New 2025 Summer Trips to French Polynesia & Hawaii

Oceania Cruises has announced seven new summer sailings to French Polynesia and Hawaii for 2025. These sailings will take place on the Regatta, a boutique hotel-style ship that can accommodate 670 guests. Reservations for these cruises will be available starting on October 4, 2023.

Oceania Cruises at the marina in Bora Bora, French Polynesia

The new cruises will visit French Polynesia and Hawaii during the ideal months of August, September, and October, when the regions enjoy plenty of sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and lower humidity. The itineraries will take passengers to breathtaking locations such as the blue lagoon of Bora Bora, the black sand beaches of Tahiti, the colorful coral reefs of Raiatea, the majestic mountains in the lush jungles of Nuku Hiva, and more. Four of the seven new sailings will connect French Polynesia with the Hawaiian archipelago’s captivating craters, dramatic canyons, and lush waterfalls.

Experience the delightful flavors of poisson cru, a French Polynesian take on ceviche. This culinary masterpiece showcases the freshness of local raw fish, prepared by marinating it in an irresistible blend of coconut milk and zesty lime juice, often accompanied by a medley of vibrant vegetables. Throughout your various excursions, you will have ample opportunities to savor this delectable dish, as it frequently graces the menus of local establishments. (Image Oceania Cruises)

With Oceania Cruises, you can experience the paradise of these islands firsthand through immersive itineraries that allow you to discover the traditions of native Polynesian culture, savor the fresh flavors of local cuisine, and explore the local communities and surrounding natural wonders.

“We offer a captivating array of sailings in French Polynesia and Hawaii, charting lesser-known coastlines and taking travelers to boutique ports and off-the-beaten-track islands thanks to our small, luxurious ships,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “One of the highlights of these parts of the world is undoubtedly the food. Whether you’re exploring Bora Bora and Nuku Hiva or Nawiliwili and Hilo, the flavors of these islands are meant to be savored and enjoyed just as much as the spectacular scenery.” Oceania Cruises Announces Seven New 2025 Summer Sailings to French Polynesia and Hawaii

Experience the ultimate summer adventure with Oceania Cruises’ new sailing itineraries in 2025

Embark on the Polynesian Dreams voyage, a 15-day journey from Honolulu to Papeete aboard the Regatta. Explore breathtaking destinations, including Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Lahaina, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Raiatea, Bora Bora, and Papeete. Departures are available on August 1 and September 15, 2025, with the option to experience the itinerary in reverse.

Immerse yourself in the captivating Tahitian Legends during a 10-day cruise from Papeete to Papeete aboard the Regatta. Discover the beauty of Papeete, Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Bora Bora, and Raiatea. Choose from departures on August 16, 26, and September 5, 2025.

Moorea (Image courtesy Oceania Cruises)

Uncover the Divine Pacific Oases on a 15-day voyage from Honolulu to Papeete aboard the Regatta. Delight in visits to Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kahului, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Raiatea, Bora Bora, and Papeete. Departure is available on September 30, 2025.

Experience the enchanting Song of Polynesia during an 18-day cruise from Papeete to Los Angeles aboard the Regatta. Explore Papeete, Moorea, Rangiroa, Nuku Hiva, Hilo, Lahaina, Honolulu, Nawiliwili, and Los Angeles. Departure is available on October 15, 2025.

Oceania Cruises simply MORE

Oceania Cruises provides travelers with an abundance of benefits; all included in the voyage fare under the simply MORE program. These benefits encompass free roundtrip airfare, complimentary airport transfers, a substantial credit for shore excursions, and a comprehensive beverage package. The beverage package allows guests to indulge in a wide selection of vintage Champagnes, premium wines, and international beers during lunch and dinner at the onboard restaurants. Designed to enhance the overall guest experience, this offering ensures travelers receive the utmost value in luxury cruising.