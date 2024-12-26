Nuitée Secures $48M Series A Funding

Nuitée was established in 2017 by Med Benmansour and his partners, Said Rkaibi and Olivier Dheur, to tackle inefficiencies in the travel market. Inspired by companies like Stripe and Twilio, Nuitée envisioned a scalable API-driven solution for the travel industry—a sector valued at $9.9 trillion, including the $800 billion hotel segment.

Secured $48M in Series A Funding

Years of hard work culminated in Nuitée’s recent $48 million Series A funding, spearheaded by Accel. Known for backing companies like Atlassian, Dropbox, and Slack, Accel joined forces with an impressive roster of industry leaders to support Nuitée:

Robert J. Mylod Jr., Chairman of Booking.com

Sam Shank, Founder of HotelTonight

Jeff Boyd, Former CEO of Priceline

Jeanne DeWitt, Chief Business Officer of Stripe

Bobby Morrison, Chief Revenue Officer of Shopify

Bryant Chou, Co-Founder of Webflow

Robert Vis, Founder of MessageBird

Jack Zhang, CEO of Airwallex

P1 Ventures, etc.

These partnerships reflect a shared belief in Nuitée’s potential.

“Nuitée is quickly becoming the backbone of travel technology and is on a path to reshape the entire industry. Med and his team have built a very impressive business with many parallels to companies like Qualtrics and Atlassian: bootstrapping first to build a quiet, profitable powerhouse and now, ready to go big globally,” said Ben Fletcher, Partner at Accel, who is also joining the Nuitee Board of Directors.

Straightforward Solutions for Complex Problems

Nuitée positions itself as the “Stripe for Travel.” Originally focused on connecting hotels and booking systems, it has evolved into a robust platform that benefits supply and demand players in travel technology. Clients include OTAs, fintech startups, airlines, and even automakers entering the travel sphere.

The company connects leading hotels such as Hilton, Accor, and Best Western to new markets. By offering white-labelled solutions, Nuitée enables businesses to launch travel services effortlessly.

Nuitée offers more than connectivity for hotels—it provides tools for better guest engagement, accurate targeting, and improved profitability. Direct access to unique customer bases and streamlined data insights allow hoteliers to maximize performance and revenue while reducing reliance on traditional third-party platforms.

With new funding secured, Nuitée is ready to scale its global presence. New partnerships, innovative product offerings, and an expanded team are on the horizon. Offices across Ireland, Spain, London, Morocco, and the U.S. will strengthen its global network.

Now more than ever, Nuitée is focused on redefining travel technology’s future, confident in its ability to support clients at every step. With continued industry changes and renewed global interest in travel, Nuitée is prepared to lead innovation in the space.

As Nuitée looks to the road ahead, it’s clear that the company is only scratching the surface of its potential.