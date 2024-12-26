An Evening of Timeless Greek Music at Marina Café in Heraklion

When: Friday, December 27th, at 9:00 PM

Marina Café Restaurant, Venetian Harbor, Heraklion Reservations: Call 2810.221345

On Friday, December 27th, at 9:00 PM, an enchanting musical journey awaits attendees at the Marina Café in Heraklion’s Venetian Harbor. Organized by DEPANAL S.A., this special evening pays tribute to legendary Greek composers, inviting tourists and locals to celebrate timeless melodies.

During the evening, the audience will enjoy unforgettable performances of iconic songs by renowned composers, including:

Vassilis Tsitsanis

Mikis Theodorakis

Manos Hadjidakis

Giorgos Zampetas

Gifted artists Dimitris Karvelis and Giorgis Kontogiannis-Kris will bring these classics to life. Their heartfelt interpretations promise to create a memorable atmosphere for all in attendance.

The Marina Café, located amidst the picturesque Venetian Harbor of Heraklion, offers the perfect backdrop for this event. Attendees can appreciate delicious dishes and refreshing drinks while immersing themselves in the magic of Greek music and enjoying the views of the boats rocking on the waves.

One eager local shared their excitement: “I can’t wait for this night! Marina Café always delivers such incredible events.”