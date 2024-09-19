Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Majestic Norwegian Luna

Norwegian Cruise Line introduces its 21st ship, Norwegian Luna, expanding its cutting-edge fleet with a vessel brimming with luxurious features.

Norwegian Luna will offer enticing Caribbean journeys from Miami starting April 4, 2026.

The hull art by ELLE is a visual masterpiece that showcases humanity’s celestial ties, marking a new era in cruise aesthetics.

Guests will experience the thrill of the Aqua Slidecoaster, the innovative marvel making its sea debut.

Luxurious accommodations include Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites, setting a new standard for premium travel.

Culinary delights and unique onboard experiences await as Norwegian Luna reshapes the landscape of cruise entertainment.

Marking the Company’s 21st ship in its cutting-edge fleet, Norwegian Luna opened for sale today for guests to choose from various fun-in-the-sun voyages sailing roundtrip from Miami beginning April 4, 2026, through November 2026.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced the launch of Norwegian Luna, the latest marvel in its Prima Plus Class. This grand vessel, becoming the 21st gem in NCL’s fleet, will soon sail from Miami, offering a vivid array of sun-filled voyages until November 2026. Her inaugural Caribbean season embraces enchanting locales like Roatan Island, Costa Maya, and NCL’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay. As a sister ship to Norwegian Aqua, Luna promises an unforgettable journey where luxury meets adventure.

Norwegian Aqua & Norwegian Luna Main Pool

Craftsmanship and Artistry

At a glorious 1,056 feet long, Norwegian Luna stands resolute with a mighty presence. Conceived by world-renowned shipbuilder Fincantieri, her interiors are masterfully designed by visionary architects like AD Associates and the Rockwell Group. With increased size and capacity from her predecessors, Luna redefines passenger indulgence and luxury. The hull, adorned with the vivid artwork ‘La Luna’ by acclaimed artist ELLE, symbolizes our deep-rooted connection with celestial wonders, promising a voyage of discovery for its passengers.

Innovation at Sea

Norwegian Luna brings forth innovation with its exclusive Aqua Slidecoaster, a thrilling blend of rollercoaster and waterslide set to debut alongside Norwegian Aqua. With a magnetic lift and exhilarating dual twists, this ground-breaking attraction offers three stories of high-sea excitement. The Glow Court transforms from a dynamic sports zone by day to a vibrant nightclub at dusk, while The Drop and The Stadium offer adrenaline-fueled adventures.

Norwegian Luna – Aqua Slidecoaster

Opulent Accommodations

Luxury reaches new heights with the Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites, located within The Haven by Norwegian®. These exclusive suites deliver opulent living with a separate dining area, immersive views, a private balcony, and access to an infinity pool and bespoke spa experiences. Guests enjoy 24-hour butler service and a dedicated concierge, ensuring every need is met with precision and care.

Indulgent Dining and Leisure

Norwegian Luna invites guests to savour an eclectic array of dining choices, from the sophisticated flavours of Sukhothai to the diverse offerings of the Indulge Food Hall. Signature venues like Cagney’s Steakhouse and Onda by Scarpetta return, complemented by NCL’s award-winning bars and lounges. Aboard this magnificent ship, every meal promises an epicurean delight and a toast to memorable journeys.