9 Must-have Luxe Experiences in 2024

Virtuoso®, a global network specialising in luxury and experiential travel, has called upon its select group of travel advisors from across the globe to reveal the top experiences that every traveller should add to their list this year. Over 2,000 travel advisors representing Virtuoso-affiliated agencies participated in the 2024 Luxe Report survey, leveraging their profound expertise, vast experience, and client preferences.

Virtuoso’s nine essential experiences, as per its 2024 Luxe Report:

Dark sky tourism: journey to Norway, Iceland, or Canada to witness the captivating Northern Lights, a natural wonder that has captivated humanity for millennia. For those seeking a warmer climate, behold the total solar eclipse on April 8 in Northern Mexico, offering a celestial spectacle for avid stargazers. Slow safari unveils Africa’s breathtaking landscapes and wild inhabitants, providing a perfect counterbalance to the exhilarating wildebeest migration and lion hunts. The Luxe Report by Virtuoso underscores the paramount importance of wildlife conservation for discerning travellers. Whether engaging in gorilla trekking in Rwanda or bird watching in Botswana, travellers can optimise the impact of their expenditure on conservation and environmental initiatives with the guidance of a professional travel advisor. Seek solace from the demands of everyday life in the happiest country on earth or the Land of Smiles: Bhutan offers a haven for visitors in pursuit of authenticity and enlightenment. Another idyllic wellness destination, spiritual voyagers are increasingly turning to Thailand for more than just the traditional Thai massage, taking advantage of its tranquil beaches and secluded oases for rejuvenation and revitalisation. Witness the fleeting beauty of Japan’s springtime Sakura or contemplate a winter sojourn when the ski season is in full swing. Japan’s distinctive culture and extraordinary cuisine captivate travellers, securing its position as the top reemerging destination in 2024, as per the Luxe Report. Remote wilderness: Adventure cruising stands at the forefront of travel trends for 2024, affording nature enthusiasts unparalleled access to some of the most stunning and unspoilt landscapes on the planet, like Antarctica or the Galápagos Islands. Ride the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express from Paris to Istanbul: Commencing in late August, this unforgettable voyage traverses Europe, ensuring an early arrival in Paris to partake in the 2024 Olympics scheduled from July 26 to August 11. Pursue pastime passions in different settings. For example, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a must-visit for gardening aficionados, while the Strahov Monastery in Prague offers an extraordinary sanctuary for bibliophiles. From set-jetting in New Zealand to partaking in the vibrancy of the Rio Carnival, voyagers are inspired by their individual interests. Cultural cuisine brings together centuries of tradition, craftsmanship, and affection in a single morsel and provides invaluable insights into a destination’s history and lifestyle while directly supporting the local community. Sample Peruvian picarones (a type of doughnut) at the Mistura Food Festival, relish delectable street food in Slovenia or arrange a hands-on cooking class with a local family in Vietnam. Charter a private island to enjoy the freedom of absolute seclusion with no agenda other than your own. Whether diving with endangered species, exploring underwater caverns and hidden waterfalls, or simply refusing to leave the comfort of your pristine, white-sand beach, all paths lead to paradise.

