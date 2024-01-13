HARIBO Starts 2024 with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement and #HOWiHARIBO Art Contest

HARIBO entered 2024 with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ achievement, launching its #HOWiHARIBO art contest with cash and sweet prizes.

HARIBO, the top gummi brand in America, kicks off the year by smashing a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title and launching its first-ever fan art contest, #HOWiHARIBO. This exciting contest draws inspiration from the fantastic creativity of HARIBO fans worldwide, who love playing, building, and designing with the brand’s delightful gummy shapes. With its Guinness World Record and art contest, HARIBO aims to spark even more creativity and endless childlike joy among its fans in 2024.

The Sweetest GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Gummy Masterpiece

The mosaic, which features the beloved Goldbear, spans 353.1 square feet (32.804 square meters) and comprises around 150,000 HARIBO Goldbears. It was a labour of love, with 300 HARIBO Associates, their loved ones, and community partners, including the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, coming together to lay each gummy meticulously.

HARIBO mascot holding the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ certificate. (Courtesy of HARIBO of America, Inc.)

This incredible feat occurred at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where HARIBO’s first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility is located. The project, which utilized custom acrylic 12″x12″ trays with printed designs for participants to follow, took four hours to complete. It brought out the participants’ creative sides and provided an interactive and enjoyable experience, perfectly capturing HARIBO’s mission to spread joy through its gummy treats.

We’ve seen countless ways our consumers have felt like kids again while playing with our over 25 varieties of HARIBO treats like Goldbears, Starmix and Twin Snakes, and it inspired us to create our own remarkable version of gummi art. We hope this larger-than-life mosaic brings smiles to our fans’ faces and encourages them to continue to show us their creativity through the #HOWiHARIBO contest in 2024. Seth Klugherz, Vice President of Marketing at HARIBO of America

#HOWiHARIBO Contest Details

The 2024 #HOWiHARIBO contest calls all gummy lovers and aspiring artists to unleash their creativity and showcase their unique visions of the Happy World of HARIBO through gummy art, whether using Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Starmix, Happy Cola, Happy Cherries, Peaches, Watermelon, or any other HARIBO treats.

To join the #HOWiHARIBO art competition, share photos or videos of your gummi masterpieces on Instagram with the hashtag #HOWiHARIBO. And if you happen to come across a HARIBO display in a store, keep an eye out for a QR code that will take you straight to the #HOWiHARIBO website for more details.

Participants in the #HOWiHARIBO art contest could win sweet prizes like a year’s supply of HARIBO gummies, HARIBO swag, and one lucky winner could win $5,000 in cash, a HARIBO merchandise gift pack, and a framed image of their creation.