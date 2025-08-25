MS Allura Makes First Call at Heraklion Port

First call: MS Allura docked in Heraklion on August 22, 2025

MS Allura docked in Heraklion on Capacity: approx. 1,200 passengers

approx. Operated by Oceania Cruises , offering premium services

, offering premium services Plaque exchange ceremony held on board with Heraklion Port Authority

held on board with Heraklion Port Authority Heraklion strengthens position as Eastern Mediterranean cruise hub

Heraklion has a new visitor: the MS Allura, Oceania Cruises’ brand-new floating palace. With space for around 1,200 passengers, the ship represents the line’s latest investment in high-end hospitality and “authentic travel experiences.”

Its maiden call at Crete’s capital on August 22, 2025, was more than just another arrival. It confirmed Heraklion’s growing reputation as a port that can handle the luxury end of the cruise market—a city that can host the Alluras of the world, not just the ferries.

Rituals at Sea

True to maritime tradition, the moment was marked by a plaque exchange ceremony on board. Captain Lujak Leo Deck welcomed a delegation from the Heraklion Port Authority (ΟΛΗ), including Cruise Manager Kyriaki Kampana and Financial & Administrative Director Giorgos Karouzos. Speeches were made, gifts were swapped, smiles were rehearsed, and both sides expressed hopes for tighter cooperation in the future.

Beyond a Port of Call

The symbolism is clear. Heraklion is not just ticking cruise boxes; it is repositioning itself. The Port Authority is investing in:

New infrastructure

Sustainable practices

Upgraded services

All designed to give passengers more than a disembarkation point—an experience that blends the cultural wealth of Crete with the convenience of a modern Mediterranean hub.

With moves like this, Heraklion secures its place on the shortlist for international cruise operators, reinforcing the city’s tourist identity and injecting fresh energy into the local economy.

From Venetian Walls to Minoan ruins, the city has always known how to impress newcomers. The arrival of the MS Allura adds another chapter—this time with balconies, jacuzzis, and an ocean view.