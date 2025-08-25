Athens Restores the Kokovikos House in Plaka into Cultural Center

Restoration of Kokovikos House on Tripodon 32, Plaka

on Tripodon 32, Plaka Funded with €1.7 million (ESPA 2021–2027, Attica ROP)

To become a cultural venue for Greek cinema

Part of a network of restored historic houses: Kolettis, Elytis, Palamas

Works include full accessibility, courtyard reconstruction, and conservation of ancient remains

From Romantic Comedy to Cultural Revival

Few buildings in Athens carry such a peculiar double life as the house at Tripodon 32. Known today as the “Kokovikos House”—immortalized in the 1965 film “Η δε γυνή να φοβήται τον άνδρα” as the home of Antonakis and Elenitsa—it was once just another Athenian dwelling with a courtyard and outbuildings typical of the early 19th century. Today it sits in ruins, but not for long.

The Ministry of Culture has announced its complete restoration and transformation into a cultural space. Minister Lina Mendoni framed the project as part of a broader strategy: “We are restoring the ‘Kokovikos House’—as it became known from the beloved Greek film—and turning it into a cultural venue for showcasing Greek cinema. The rescue, restoration, and reuse of this building, one of the few surviving ‘Athenian houses,’ integrates it into contemporary life and strengthens the cultural identity of Plaka.”

The project will cost €1.7 million, financed by the Attica Regional Operational Programme (ESPA 2021–2027).

Survivor of Athenian Domestic Life

Architecturally, the house is a three-storey structure of 266 m² with a wooden continuous hayati (balcony-corridor) across all floors, echoing the early Othonian period. It once formed part of a larger complex with side buildings and an inner courtyard—features that defined Plaka during Ottoman rule. Documentation places it firmly in the years 1836–1837.

Excavations have revealed ancient remains both inside the structure and in its courtyard, preserved and visible as part of the restoration. The plan includes:

Reconstruction of the side building to restore the original courtyard typology

Conservation of archaeological finds on site

Full accessibility upgrades

Functional adaptation for cultural use

A Growing Network of Cultural Houses

The Kokovikos House is not being restored in isolation. It joins a cluster of projects reanimating historic homes in Plaka: the Kolettis House on Polygnotou, the House of Elytis, the building on Dioskouron 7 destined to host the Karolos Koun Museum, and the Kostis Palamas House on Periandrou.

As Mendoni put it: “Together with these restorations, we are creating a network of cultural infrastructures that highlight different phases of Athens’ history. It is about strengthening Plaka’s unique character as a living monument, while also enriching Athens’ cultural tourism appeal.”

Once a backdrop for Greek cinema’s most famous marital quarrels, the Kokovikos House is now set for a new role: from collapsing set piece to vibrant cultural hub in the heart of Plaka.