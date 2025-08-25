Kounavi Hosts Two-Day Festival of Arts

Dates: Saturday, 30 & Sunday, August 31, 2025

Venue: Municipal School of Kounavi

Concert: Vaggelio Fasoulaki, Saturday 22:00

Theatre: "Karagiozis' Troubles" by Svoura troupe, Sunday 21:30

Exhibitions: painting, sculpture, ceramics, woodcarving

Special feature: reenactment of Asia Minor settlers' daily life on Mikrasiaton Street

Free admission for all events

The Cultural Association of Kounavi, with support from the Region of Crete, is turning the village into a stage for art and tradition on the last weekend of August. The festival is part of the wider Arts Festival of Archanes-Asterousia Municipality, and it is open to everyone, with no ticket needed.

On Saturday, August 30, music fills the air as Vaggelio Fasoulaki takes the stage at the Municipal School of Kounavi at 10:00 p.m. The next evening, Sunday, August 31, the spotlight shifts to theatre with the comic play “Τα Ξετελέματα του Καραγκιόζη” (“Karagiozis’ Troubles”) performed by the Svoura troupe at 9:30 p.m.

Art, Memory, and Creativity

Beyond the stage, the festival spreads across the village with:

Visual arts exhibitions : painting, sculpture, ceramics, and handmade crafts

: painting, sculpture, ceramics, and handmade crafts Live creations by artists Niki Goranova , Kostas Grivakis , and Josef (woodcarving)

by artists , , and (woodcarving) Asia Minor reenactment: on Mikrasiaton Street, visitors will step back in time to see scenes from the daily life of the first Asia Minor refugees who settled in Kounavi

The festival highlights the three pillars of Art, Culture, and Volunteering, blending live performance with exhibitions and community spirit.

For a weekend, Kounavi is not just a quiet Cretan village but a crossroads of song, shadow theatre, sculpture, and memory. Where Karagiozis shares the stage with Asia Minor grandmothers and contemporary artists carve their stories into wood.

Διήμερο Φεστιβάλ Πολιτιστικού Συλλόγου Κουνάβων με την υποστήριξη της Περιφέρειας Κρήτης