Samaria National Park Closure Due to Rising Temperatures

Closure Schedule:

Dates: Wednesday, June 12 to Friday, June 14, 2024

The Natural Environment and Climate Change Organization has announced the closure of the Samaria National Forest, including its gorge and hiking trails, from both entrances. This decision follows an urgent weather alert issued by the National Meteorological Service forecasting exceptionally high temperatures. The Civil Protection Directorate, guided by this preventive measure, aims to safeguard visitors amidst the anticipated heatwave.

Furthermore, the organization underscores the importance of protecting working horses, in line with the Ministry of Rural Development and Food Circular No. 1041/220058/11-07-2023. This step enhances the safety of tourists, staff, and the natural surroundings of the Samaria National Forest.

Preventive Measures in Chania and Rethymno:

In Chania and Rethymno, restrictions on the passage, stay, and movement of individuals and vehicles will be enforced in specific areas during times of heightened fire risk (risk categories 4 and 5).

Specific Areas Affected:

Chania Prefecture: European Path E4 (Balos-Falasarna, Kissamos Municipality) European Path E4 (Krios-Elafonisi, Kantanos Selinos Municipality) European Path E4 (Sougia-Gyaliskari, Kantanos Selinos Municipality) European Path E4 (Sougia-Agia Roumeli, Kathiana Municipality) Prevantorio (Chania Municipality) Agios Ioannis (Gavdos Municipality)

Rethymno Prefecture: Rethymno Municipality: peri-urban forests of Evligia, Prophet Ilias, Agios Ioannis, reforested area south of I.M. Arkadio, Paradisos Armenos thicket Agios Vassilios Municipality: peri-urban forests of Kissos, Agouselianon, and Agios Ioannis; areas near Kourtaliotis springs and river, Lake Preveli, Venetian Kamara to the river mouth, palm forest areas (excluding beach sand) Mylopotamos Municipality: Margarita Gorge



State 5 Alert Areas:

Samaria Gorge (Municipalities of Sfakia, Platanias, Kantanou Selinos)

Balos Lagoon Route (Kissamos Municipality)

Imbro Gorge and Aradena Gorge (Sfakia Municipality)

Topolio Gorge (Kissamos Municipality)

Diktamos Gorge (Chania Municipality)

Anidron Gorge (Kantanos Selinos Municipality)

Road to Kallergi Refuge (Platanias Municipality)

Exceptions to these restrictions apply to residents and those working within the designated areas.