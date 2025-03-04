Vlora Airport: 100 Vacancies Open Before Flights Even Begin

Vlora Airport is hiring: 100 positions are available while construction moves forward.

100 positions are available while construction moves forward. Positions include Airport Security Agents among other roles.

among other roles. Responsibilities involve ensuring passenger and facility safety.

Applicants must have sharp observation skills and a high school diploma (or more).

Applications close on March 20, 2025 . Send your CV now!

. Send your CV now! Flights are expected to take off by summer 2025.

Vlora Airport isn’t worrying about air traffic just yet; they’re prioritising staffing before even one plane touches down. With 100 job openings across various roles, they hope to assemble a crew as solid as the concrete they pour for the runway.

Construction began in late 2021, and things are moving at a pace that says, “We can totally meet that deadline.” The runway is taking shape, the terminal is being built, and even the control tower is getting ready to boss around flights that won’t start until summer 2025, although initially announced for March. But hey, at least the infrastructure will look good sitting there until then.

One of the standout openings is for Airport Security Agents, a role that’s all about keeping passengers, employees, and airport infrastructure safe.

What Does an Airport Security Agent Do?

You’ve seen the security checks at airports, but being the person behind the scanner means more than saying, “Take off your shoes.” Here’s what you’ll be tackling if you snag this job:

Thorough security checks for passengers, luggage, and staff.

Keeping an eye on secure areas and jumping into action when something unusual pops up.

Following national and international security regulations—seriously, no cutting corners here.

Teaming up with authorities and other airport departments to maintain a safe environment.

Do You Qualify for the Role, or Are You Just Dreaming?

Here’s what they expect from you:

Minimum Education: High school diploma. Got a college degree? Even better.

High school diploma. Got a college degree? Even better. Experience: Preferably from working in security or similar settings (bonus points if you’ve done this at an airport).

Preferably from working in security or similar settings (bonus points if you’ve done this at an airport). Skills: Strong observation, quick decision-making, and the ability to stay calm when things get hectic.

Strong observation, quick decision-making, and the ability to stay calm when things get hectic. Language: Basic English skills required—don’t worry, you don’t need to sound like Shakespeare.

Basic English skills required—don’t worry, you don’t need to sound like Shakespeare. Extras: Certifications or aviation security training will help, but if you’re not certified yet, they’ll provide the training.

How to Throw Your Hat in the Ring

Applications are open until March 20, 2025, so don’t procrastinate. Put your CV together and email it to human.resources@vlora-airport.com before the deadline. Don’t have a CV? Well, that’s step one before applying anywhere.

Big Promises, Bigger Construction Zone

Covering 309 hectares, Vlora Airport is designed with ambition. The 3.2-kilometre-long runway will handle wide-body planes like the Airbus A330 or Boeing 777. Translation? Planes bringing in tourists and their luggage—even the overpackers—will find plenty of space to land.

There’s even a clever trick with the ground-level traffic: a parallel taxiway as long as the runway, which will help planes shuffle around more efficiently when flights begin.

This all sounds great for the future, but for now? Vlora Airport is still a glorified job fair with a construction site attached. If you’re in the market for work or just nosey about whether this project can actually stick to the timeline, now’s a great time to keep an eye on it—or maybe even apply. After all, before the wheels touch the tarmac, they’ll need hands on deck.