New Ergonomic and Eco-Friendly Lounge at Sofia Airport Terminal 2

Ergonomic and ecological design for relaxation and work

Digital guides and videos about Sofia

Enhanced business lounge experience for premium Mastercard cardholders

Collaboration between Mastercard, Sofia Airport, and local cultural programs

Modern Comfort Meets Bulgarian Culture

Starting this week (news in Bulgarian), passengers at Sofia Airport Terminal 2 can unwind and recharge in a new lounge featuring ergonomic and ecological design. The innovative space, created by the Bulgarian company Woood, offers a modern environment where visitors can either relax their bodies or complete tasks in a coworking space equipped with top-tier digital tools.

The interactive digital corner, specifically designed by Mastercard for this partnership, provides foreign guests with digital guidebooks and films about Sofia, all in English. This area is free and accessible to everyone.

Celebrating Sofia’s Heritage

This initiative continues the 2023 partnership #soWelcomeToSofia between the #soSofia platform, Sofia Airport, and Capital Program “Culture.” This collaboration produced an installation and interactive routes for city guests at Terminal 2 and created a short documentary about Sofia’s culturally significant symbols.

The project, supported by the Sofia Municipality’s cultural heritage socialization program, welcomes Bulgarian and international visitors with displays of 30 remarkable symbols of Sofia. Selected by sociology students from SU “St. Kliment Ohridski” through extensive research and interviews, these symbols are recommended by citizens, artists, and experts.

Premium Mastercard cardholders benefit from loyalty privileges like free business lounge access, fast-track solutions, and car rental discounts. For all other travellers, Mastercard has curated a selection of the best modern designs and offerings from Bulgaria to ensure a comfortable and enriching experience.

Sofia Airport CEO Jesus Cabayero emphasizes the airport’s commitment to passenger comfort, highlighting the new area’s blend of technology and design, which provides a unique space for rest and work while showcasing Sofia’s rich cultural landscape.