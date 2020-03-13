Greece’s March 25th Parades Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Pin 0 Shares

Greek regional governors and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have decided to cancel the parades for the March 25 holiday. The coronavirus outbreak made the gatherings for the Greek Revolution and Greece’s victorious war of independence against Ottoman rule just too risky, according to the leaders.

In another preventative action, the decisionmaker’s concluded the March 25 parade cancellation was the only sure way to protect the public. PM Mitsotakis has this to say on the decision:

“During [past] crises, we would hear everyone asking “where is the state”; We have not heard this now and each of us must do everything we can so that we don’t hear it.”

The PM also called for strict compliance with the instructions given by the National Organisation for Public Health and fully coordinated action by the ministries involved.

Participants in the meeting included Education Minister Niki Kerameus, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Interior Minister Theodoros Livanios, Deputy Minister responsible for the government’s work Akis Skertsos, Civil Protection Secretary-General Nikos Hardalias and infectious diseases expert, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras.

In associated news, Areios Paghos (Supreme Court) prosecutor Vassilis Pliotas on Thursday told all the Greece’s prosecutors to immediately intervene when there is any violation of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.