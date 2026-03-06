Lufthansa Group has extended flight suspensions to multiple destinations in the Middle East.

Another Airline Adjusts Its Map

While tourism officials continue to reassure the public that the market remains stable and resilient, airlines are quietly redrawing their route maps.

The Lufthansa Group has now extended the suspension of flights to several destinations across the Middle East, citing ongoing instability and continued restrictions in regional airspace.

Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi will remain suspended until March 10, 2026, according to the company’s latest update.

The airline expects to resume flights to Larnaca, Cyprus, on March 7, suggesting that parts of the Eastern Mediterranean are gradually returning to more predictable aviation conditions.

Longer Suspensions Across the Region

For several other destinations, the pause in operations will last longer. The current suspension schedule includes:

Dammam (Saudi Arabia) – until March 10

– until Amman (Jordan) – until March 15

– until Erbil (Iraq) – until March 15

– until Tel Aviv (Israel) – until March 22

– until Beirut (Lebanon) – until March 28

– until Tehran (Iran) – until April 30

This staggered timeline reflects the varying levels of risk and operational complexity across each airspace.

It also illustrates how quickly aviation routes can change when geopolitical tensions begin to affect flight corridors.

A “Dynamic” Situation

Lufthansa described the situation in the region as highly dynamic, meaning flight schedules may still change with little notice.

The airline said it remains in continuous contact with aviation authorities and air navigation services to assess the evolving conditions.

Flights, the company noted, will resume only when operational and safety conditions allow it.

In aviation language, that usually means the same thing airlines everywhere are currently watching: the map.